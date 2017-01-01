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  • Glow in the dark BPA-Free Glow in the dark BPA-Free Glow in the dark BPA-Free

    Philips Avent Night Time Pacifiers

    SCF176/20

    Glow in the dark BPA-Free

    Philips Avent orthodontic, collapsible and symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of baby's palate, teeth and gums . All Philips Avent pacifiers are made of silicone and are taste and odor-free. Colors are subject to change.

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    Philips Avent Night Time Pacifiers

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    Glow in the dark BPA-Free

    Pacifier with unique glow in the dark handle.

    • 0-3m
    • BPA-Free
    Orthodontic, symmetrical collapsible nipple

    Orthodontic, symmetrical collapsible nipple

    Philips Avent flat, drop-shaped symmetrical nipples respect the natural development of your baby's palate, teeth and gums, even if the pacifier ends upside-down in the mouth.

    User-friendly silicone nipples

    User-friendly silicone nipples

    The Philips Avent silicone nipple is taste and odor-free so it's more likely to be accepted by your baby. The silicone is smooth, transparent, easy to clean and it doesn't get sticky. The nipple is strong, long-lasting and won't become mis-shapen or discolored over time.

    Snap-on protective cap

    Snap-on protective cap

    To keep sterilized nipples hygienic

    Security ring handle

    Security ring handle

    For easy removal of the Philips Avent pacifier at any time

    9 out of 10 babies accept the Philips Avent pacifier*

    9 out of 10 babies accept the Philips Avent pacifier*

    9 out of 10 babies accept the Philips Avent pacifier (tested online with 100 mums, UK 2012).

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      England
      Yes

    • What is included

      Silicone Pacifier
      2  pcs
      Snap-on protective cap
      2  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0 - 6 months

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