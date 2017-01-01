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    Philips Avent DECT baby monitor

    SCD520/00

    Right temperature, complete comfort

    Enjoy complete peace of mind with the new Philips Avent range of DECT Baby Monitors you can relax, safe in the knowledge your baby's happy even when you are out the room.

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    Philips Avent DECT baby monitor

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    Right temperature, complete comfort

    Zero interference guaranteed with DECT technology

    • Temperature alert
    DECT technology guarantees zero interference

    DECT technology guarantees zero interference

    DECT technology guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting product like other baby monitors, cordless phones and cell phones. Data encryption provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one that can hear your baby

    Reassurance with crystal clear sound

    Reassurance with crystal clear sound

    Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle and hic-up with perfect clarity. DECT technology provides high quality, crystal clear sound so you can hear your baby anytime

    Extra long range for total mobility

    Extra long range for total mobility

    With a range of 330m, belt clip and neck cord so you can be fully mobile in and around the home

    Up to 24 hour operation time before recharge

    Up to 24 hour operation time before recharge

    The small, rechargeable parent unit will give you the freedom of cordless roaming for up to 24 hours before re-charging is required

    LEDs light to signal noise levels

    LEDs light to signal noise levels

    Lights are activated to indicate the level of sound in your baby's room. Even with the parent unit is muted, a sound alert will notify you when a set sound level is reached

    Choose the best sound level for your surroundings

    Choose the best sound level for your surroundings

    Enables you to adjust the sound and volume levels, so you can hear every giggle, gurgle and hic-up

    Always know that you are connected

    Always know that you are connected

    The parent unit of the Philips Avent baby monitor will alert when the power is low, or if you are out of range

    Remote activated night light and lullabies

    Remote activated night light and lullabies

    Your baby may still be restless when you first put them to bed. Help soothe and calm your baby to sleep with the warm tranquil glow of the night light. Activate from the parent or baby unit. (Remote activation not available in US) There's nothing like a gentle lullaby to calm a restless baby. From any room in the house you can elect one of 5 relaxing tunes, helping your baby to drift effortlessly to sleep in no time. (Remote activation not available in US and Canada)

    Stay connected with talk back

    Stay connected with talk back

    Sometimes all your baby needs is the soothing sound of your voice. With one click of this essential feature you can connect with your baby from anywhere around the home

    Monitor the temperature in baby's room

    Monitor the temperature in baby's room

    Your baby can't regulate its body temperature as well as you can and a slight change in temperature can make your baby restless. A special electronic temperature sensor will immediately alert you, through the digital display on the parent unit, if your baby's room becomes too hot or too cold

    Technical Specifications

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Automatic channel selection
      Yes
      Frequency band
      DECT
      Number of channels
      120

    • Convenience

      Battery low indication
      Yes
      Auto out-of-range warning
      Yes
      Battery charging indication
      Yes
      Volume control
      Yes
      Sensitivity control
      Yes
      Sound-level lights
      Yes

    • Accessories

      Belt clip
      Yes
      Batteries
      Yes
      Neck cord
      Yes
      Charging base for parent unit
      Yes
      AC/DC adaptor
      Yes
      DFU/ user manual
      Yes
      Quick start guide
      Yes

    • Power

      Operating time on battery
      24  hour(s)
      Power supply
      220 - 240  V
      Charging time
      8  hour(s)
      Power Supply
      120 V (US)

    • Technical specifications

      Operating temperature range
      10 - 40  °C
      Storage temperature range
      10 - 40  °C

    • Logistic data

      F-box dimensions (W x H x D)
      220 x 156 x 94  mm

    • Development stages

      Stage
      • Pregnancy
      • 0 - 6 months

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    • This product is available in the US and Canada with only fahrenheit settings.

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