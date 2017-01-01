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  • Simply hear your baby Simply hear your baby Simply hear your baby

    Philips Avent Analogue baby monitor

    SCD470/00

    Simply hear your baby

    Ensures secure reception in and around the house and minimum interference from any other device.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Analogue baby monitor

    Similar products

    See all Baby monitors

    Simply hear your baby

    Up to 150m range

    The belt clip provides hands-free convenience and mobility

    The belt clip provides hands-free convenience and mobility

    The belt clip provides hands-free convenience and mobility.

    Minimum interference from other monitors

    Minimum interference from other monitors.

    Lights up when batteries need recharging or replacing

    Lights up when batteries need recharging or replacing.

    Adjust the volume of the parent unit to suit any situation

    Provides the ability to adjust the volume of the parent unit to suit any situation.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Batteries
      Yes
      AC/DC adaptor
      Yes

    • Development stages

      Stage
      • 0 - 6 months
      • 6 - 12 months
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