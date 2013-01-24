Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent Single Electric Breastfeeding set

    SCD292/31

    Express, store, feed and care

    The Comfort Breastfeeding Support Kit is the ideal set for moms who plan to express their milk. The set contains all you need to pump, store and feed your breast milk. See all benefits

      Breastfeeding made easy

      • Ultra Comfort
      The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle or container, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit comfortably when pumping: no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping, helps your milk to flow more easily.

      Our massage cushion has a soft velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The iconic petal cushion is designed to mimic baby suckling, intended to gently help stimulate let down.

      Choose the power cushion for the moments you need a stronger suction.

      When switched on, the pump automatically starts in gentle stimulation mode to get your milk flowing. Then choose from 3 pumping settings to make milk flow most comfortable for you.

      Designed for discreet expression.

      Few separate parts and intuitive design. Easily express milk for your baby, anytime.

      The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

      With the milk storage cup adapter, you can easily pump in the milk storage container. No leakage, no spillage of your precious breast milk.

      Philips Avent storage cups have a lid that creates a secure seal for safe storage and transport.

      The Philips Avent disposable breast pads are made of silky soft topsheet, breathable material. They have multiple layers for super absorbancy.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Material

        Breast pump
        BPA free* (food contact parts only)
        Bottle
        • BPA free*
        • Polypropylene
        Nipple
        • BPA free*
        • Silicone
        Breast pads
        • Natural breathable material
        • Silky soft topsheet
        Storage cups
        BPA free*, Polypropylene

      • What is included

        Breast pump body
        1  pcs
        Base unit incl. tubing
        1  pcs
        Massage cushion (19.5 mm)
        1 pcs (a larger size cushion is available and sold separately)
        Power cushion (27mm)
        1 pcs
        Natural bottle 4oz
        1  pcs
        Natural bottle 9oz
        1  pcs
        Sealing disc for milk storage
        1  pcs
        Milk storage cup (180ml/6oz)
        10  pcs
        Milk storage cup adaptor
        2  pcs
        Disposable breast pads
        18  pcs
        Washable pouch
        1  pcs
        Nipple cream
        1  pcs
        Nipple protectors
        2  pcs
        Ribbon bra clip
        1  pcs

      • Design

        Breast pump design
        Compact design
        Bottle design
        • Ergonomic shape
        • Wide neck

      • Ease of use

        Breast pump use
        • Easy cleaning
        • Fully compatible range
        • Intuitive assembly

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0 - 6 months

      • Functions

        No leaning forward
        Sit in a comfortable position
        Settings
        • 3 Expression settings
        • 1 Stimulation mode
        Soft massage cushion
        Gentle stimulation

