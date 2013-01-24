Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    A handy collection including 4 Natural bottles (2x 4oz and 2x 9oz), a bottle and nipple brush, and a white translucent pacifier 0-6 months. The new bottle makes bottle feeding more natural, for easy combining breast and bottle feeding.

      The natural way to start bottle feeding

      Bottle, nipple and pacifier set

      • Natural
      Compatible with the Philips Avent Natural range

      Compatible with the Philips Avent Natural range

      The new Philips Avent Natural bottle is compatible with the Philips Avent range, excluding Classic bottles and cup handles. We advise to use the Natural bottles with Natural feeding nipples only.

      Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

      Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

      The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

      Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

      Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

      Petals inside the nipple increase softness and flexibility without nipple collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.

      Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

      Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

      Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.

      Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

      Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

      Due to the unique shape, the bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.

      Orthodontic pacifier

      Orthodontic pacifier

      The orthodontic, collapsible nipple of the translucent pacifier respects the natural development of baby’s palate, teeth and gums. All our pacifiers are made from silicone and are taste and odour-free.

      Bottle brush with curved brush head for easy cleaning

      Bottle brush with curved brush head for easy cleaning

      Specially curved brush head and molded handle-tip reach the corners of all wide neck bottles, nipples and feeding products for thorough cleaning.

      Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

      Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

      Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.

      These bottles are BPA free*

      These bottles are BPA free*

      The new Philips Avent Natural bottles are made of BPA free* material (polypropylene).

      Technical Specifications

      • Material

        Bottle
        • BPA free*
        • Polypropylene
        Nipple
        • BPA free*
        • Silicone

      • What is included

        Baby bottle
        4  pcs
        Bottle and nipple brush
        1  pcs
        Translucent pacifier
        1  pcs

      • Bottle

        Material
        BPA free*

      • Design

        Bottle design
        • Ergonomic shape
        • Wide neck

      • Ease of use

        Bottle use
        • Easy to hold
        • Easy to assemble
        • Easy to clean

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0 - 6 months

      • Functions

        Latch on
        • Easy combine breast and bottle
        • Natural latch on
        Nipple
        • Extra soft and flexible teat
        • Unique comfort petals
        Anti-colic valve
        Advanced anti-colic system

      • Features

        Can be sterilized
        Yes

