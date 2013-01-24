Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
  • Helps settle your baby, especially at night* Helps settle your baby, especially at night* Helps settle your baby, especially at night*
    Philips Avent Newborn Starter Set

    SCD270/00

    Helps settle your baby, especially at night*

    Philips Avent Starter set SCD270/00 includes 2 x 125ml/ 4oz and 2 x 260ml/ 9oz BPA Free Feeding Bottles

    Helps settle your baby, especially at night*

    Philips Avent Starter set SCD270/00 includes 2 x 125ml/ 4oz and 2 x 260ml/ 9oz BPA Free Feeding Bottles

      Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.**

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        Classic Bottle 9oz
        2  pcs
        Classic Bottle 4oz
        2  pcs
        Extra soft newborn flow nipple
        2 (UK only)  pcs
        Newborn Pacifier
        1  pcs
        Bottle and nipple brush
        1  pcs

      • Design

        Bottle design
        Wide neck

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0 - 6 months

          • * A clinical study showed that at two weeks of age, babies showed less fussing than babies fed with another bottle. (Study conducted by the Institute of Child Health, London. 2008.)
          • ** A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.

