Portable speaker

SBM130BLU/00
    -{discount-value}

    Your all-in-one portable speaker

    Enjoy listening to music from the Philips all-in-one portable speaker. Play your favorite tunes via USB/ MicroSD card/aux-in connectivity. The wOOx™ technology speaker is compact and comes with rechargeable battery and multiple colors. See all benefits

      Your all-in-one portable speaker

      • Blue
      • USB
      3W RMS total output power

      3W RMS total output power

      This system has 3W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Easy playback from USB/MicroSD Card

      Simply load the USB or MicroSD card with the desired content, plug it into your player - and never have to worry about running out of entertainment choices again.

      Built-in Digital FM radio

      Digital Radio is, on top of FM analog transmission, a new way of broadcasting radio via a network of terrestrial transmitters. It provides listeners with more choices and information delivered in clear, crackle-free sound quality. The technology allows the receiver to lock on to the strongest signal it can be find. With digital stations there are no frequencies to remember, and sets are tuned by station name, so there is no returning on the move.

      wOOx™ Loudspeaker Technology for deep and powerful bass

      wOOx™ technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.

      Stereo headphone jack for better personal music enjoyment

      Connect your own headphones with this Philips device for a more personal listening experience whenever you want it. You can enjoy your favorite music in great sound without disturbing others by connecting your headphones to this device.

      Technical Specifications

      • Left/Right speakers

        Speaker driver
        1 x wOOx driver, 2 x 1.5" Full range
        Driver power range
        0-5W x 1
        Frequency range
        100Hz-20kHz

      • Audio system

        Sound enhancement
        wOOx technology
        Audio power amplifier
        Class "AB" digital amplifier
        Output power in total
        3W RMS (maximum)
        Frequency range
        20Hz-20kHz
        Signal/Noise ratio
        > 70dB
        THD
        < 1%
        Input sensitivity
        600mV

      • Audio Playback

        Audio supported format
        MP3
        Playback Media
        • USB flash drive
        • MicroSD card
        Playback mode
        • Fast forward and backward
        • Next/previous track search

      • Convenience

        Display type
        LED display

      • Connectivity

        Aux in
        Yes
        Headphone out
        Yes
        USB charging
        Yes

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        FM

      • Accessories

        USB cable
        for charging
        3.5mm jack antenna
        Yes
        3.5mm audio cable
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery type
        Built-in lithium
        Music play time
        6  hr

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        1,5  inch
        Depth
        3,7  cm
        Height
        7,1  cm
        Height
        2,8  inch
        Weight
        0,191  kg
        Weight
        0,421  lb
        Width
        6,1  inch
        Width
        15,5  cm

