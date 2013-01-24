Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Multigroom series 3000

7-in-1 Beard & Hair trimmer

QG3340/16
Find support for this product
1 Awards
  • All-in-one beard & hair trimmer All-in-one beard & hair trimmer All-in-one beard & hair trimmer
    -{discount-value}

    Multigroom series 3000 7-in-1 Beard & Hair trimmer

    QG3340/16
    Find support for this product

    All-in-one beard & hair trimmer

    Try out different beard, mustache and hair styles with this all-in-one trimmer. 7 attachments give you the possibility to easily try many different looks. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Multigroom series 3000 7-in-1 Beard & Hair trimmer

    All-in-one beard & hair trimmer

    Try out different beard, mustache and hair styles with this all-in-one trimmer. 7 attachments give you the possibility to easily try many different looks. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all multigroomers

      All-in-one beard & hair trimmer

      7 in 1 waterproof trimmer for maximum versatility

      • 4 attachments & 3 combs
      • cordless, fully washable
      • skin-friendly blades
      • 60mins cordless use/10h charge
      Trim your face, neck and sideburns to complete your look

      Trim your face, neck and sideburns to complete your look

      Use the full size trimmer without a comb to complete your style and get clean, sharp lines around the edges of your beard.

      18 adjustable lengths (1-18 mm) for an even beard or stubble

      18 adjustable lengths (1-18 mm) for an even beard or stubble

      Trim your beard to exactly the length you want, by locking in the setting that suits your desired look. The beard & stubble comb offers 18 length settings from 1mm to 18mm, with precisely 1mm between each setting.

      Define sharp lines around your beard or goatee

      Define sharp lines around your beard or goatee

      Create fine lines, contours and details to define or change your style.

      Shave small areas on your cheeks and chin with precision

      Shave small areas on your cheeks and chin with precision

      Get rid of unwanted hairs with precision on small areas of your cheeks and chin, for a clean finish.

      Tidy up your eyebrows and sideburns to an even length

      Tidy up your eyebrows and sideburns to an even length

      Precisely comb and trim your eyebrows and sideburns for a finished look.

      Gently get rid of unwanted nose and ear hair

      Gently get rid of unwanted nose and ear hair

      Remove unwanted nose and ear hair, easily and comfortably.

      18 adjustable lengths (3-20 mm) for an even haircut

      18 adjustable lengths (3-20 mm) for an even haircut

      Keep your haircut in style, or create a new one, by trimming to different lengths. The hair comb offers 18 length settings from 3mm to 20mm, with precisely 1mm between each setting.

      Skin-friendly, high-performance blades for a gentle trim

      Skin-friendly, high-performance blades for a gentle trim

      Get a gentle trim that is high on performance. Blades are self-sharpening and made of finely ground chromium steel, giving you lasting performance. Their rounded tips and combs ensure smooth, protected contact with your skin.

      60 minutes of cordless use on a 10-hour charge

      60 minutes of cordless use on a 10-hour charge

      Our new blades reduce friction to give you up to 70% more run time than previous models.

      Trimmer can be rinsed clean under the tap

      Trimmer can be rinsed clean under the tap

      Simply rinse the blades and combs after each use for long-lasting performance.

      Easily store, or travel with the trimmer and attachments

      Easily store, or travel with the trimmer and attachments

      Keep your all-in-one trimmer organized with the convenient pouch, which holds and protects the trimmer and all attachments when you're on the go.

      2- year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

      2- year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee, worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.

      Technical Specifications

      • Create the look you want

        Number of attachments/combs
        4 attachments & 3 combs
        Styling tools
        • Trimmer
        • Detail trimmer
        • Precision shaver
        • Rotary nose trimmer
        • 18-setting beard&stubble comb
        • Detail & eyebrow comb
        • 18-setting hairclipper comb
        Number of length settings
        18 integrated length settings
        Hairclipping/Facial styling
        • Detailed styling
        • Goatee
        • Long beard
        • Moustache
        • Sharp lines
        • Short beard
        • Stubble look

      • Trimming performance

        Skin-friendly blades
        For a gentle trim

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Storage pouch

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        Fully washable
        Display
        Charging indicator

      • Design

        Color
        Black with orange details
        Handle
        Easy grip

      • Power

        Battery type
        Ni-MH
        Run time
        60 minutes
        Charging
        10 hours full charge
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes
        No oil needed
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.