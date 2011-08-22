Full HD 3D Ready* for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. By watching these images through special glasses that are timed to open and close the left and right lenses in synchronization with the alternating images, the Full HD 3D viewing experience is created. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide and high quality content selection. The Blu-ray 3D feature will be available on this system after software upgrade (visit www.philips.com/blu-ray).