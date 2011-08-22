Search terms

3D Transmitter

PTA215/00
  Enjoy 3D on your Philips 3D ready TV
    3D Transmitter

    PTA215/00

    Enjoy 3D on your Philips 3D ready TV

    Take watching movies in your own living room to another dimension and upgrade your Philips 3D ready TV now to 3D! This 3D transmitter works perfect with all Philips active 3D TV glasses currently available.

    3D Transmitter

    Enjoy 3D on your Philips 3D ready TV

    Take watching movies in your own living room to another dimension and upgrade your Philips 3D ready TV now to 3D! This 3D transmitter works perfect with all Philips active 3D TV glasses currently available.

    Enjoy 3D on your Philips 3D ready TV

    Take watching movies in your own living room to another dimension and upgrade your Philips 3D ready TV now to 3D! This 3D transmitter works perfect with all Philips active 3D TV glasses currently available.

    3D Transmitter

    Enjoy 3D on your Philips 3D ready TV

    Take watching movies in your own living room to another dimension and upgrade your Philips 3D ready TV now to 3D! This 3D transmitter works perfect with all Philips active 3D TV glasses currently available.

      Enjoy 3D on your Philips 3D ready TV

      With any Philips active 3D eyewear

      Full HD 3D Ready* for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

      Full HD 3D Ready* for a truly immersive 3D movie experience

      Be enthralled by 3D movies in your own living room on a Full HD 3D TV. Active 3D uses the latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in full 1080x1920 HD resolution. By watching these images through special glasses that are timed to open and close the left and right lenses in synchronization with the alternating images, the Full HD 3D viewing experience is created. Premium 3D movie releases on Blu-ray offer a wide and high quality content selection. The Blu-ray 3D feature will be available on this system after software upgrade (visit www.philips.com/blu-ray).

      Available for use with your Philips Full HD 3D Ready TV

      Available for use with your Philips Full HD 3D Ready TV (see related products for compatible TVs)

      3D transmitter communicates between TV and 3D glasses*

      3D transmitter is easy to install and communicates between the TV and your Active 3D glasses.

      Additional pairs of 3D glasses available for separate sale

      If you want to enjoy the 3D experience with your whole family, you can buy additional pairs of Active 3D glasses (extension kit PTA03 or PTA516).

      Easy installation on your TV

      The installation of this 3D transmitter is simple and quick, just plug and play.

      Technical Specifications

      • Convenience

        Ease of Installation
        Plug & Play

      • Dimensions

        Product weight
        0.06  kg
        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        168 x 47 x 165 mm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • 3D transmitter*
        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty Leaflet
        • TV software update (USB)

      • Related Products

        Compatible with
        • 46PFL9705
        • 40PFL9705
        • 52PFL8605
        • 46PFL8685
        • 46PFL8605
        • 40PFL8605
        • 40PFL9605D
        • 40PFL9715
        • 46PFL9715

      • 3D System Requirements

        General
        • To enjoy 3D TV you need:
        • 3D Ready Philips TV
        • Active 3D Glasses
        • 3D Transmitter*
        • 3D movie, game or broadcast
        Compatible Philips TV
        See list in related products
        3D Source device
        • 3D capable BluRay player
        • or 3D capable Game Console
        • or 3D capable Set-top box
        3D Source material
        • Supported standards:
        • "Frame Packing"
        • "Side by Side"
        • "Top Bottom"
        • resolution up to 1920x1080p

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 3D transmitter*
      • Quick start guide
      • Warranty Leaflet
      • TV software update (USB)

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • PTA215 is an extention kit an will not work stand alone. PTA03 or PTA516 glasses are compatible with this extention kit. Check Related Products to verify compatibility with the TV.
          • Health Warning:
          • If you or your family has a history of epilepsy or photosensitive seizures, consult a medical professional before exposing yourself to flashing light sources, rapid image sequences or 3D viewing.
          • To avoid discomfort such as dizziness, headache or disorientation, we recommend not watching 3D for extended periods of time. If you experience any discomfort, stop watching 3D and do not immediately engage in any potentially hazardous activity until you symptoms have disappeared.
          • Parents should monitor their children during 3D viewing and ensure they do not experience any discomfort as mentioned above. Watching 3D is not recommended for children under 6 years of age as their visual system is not fully developed yet.
          • Do not use the 3D glasses for any purpose other than watching 3D TV.

