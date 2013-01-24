Home
Ambilight+hue app

PTA008/00
2 Awards
  Ambilight without limits. Liberate the light
    Ambilight+hue app

    PTA008/00
    2 Awards

    Ambilight without limits. Liberate the light

    Experience Ambilight all around you with Philips Ambilight+hue app. Let your Ambilight TV and hue bulbs 'talk' to each other via the app to enjoy the emotion, power and color of Ambilight throughout your home. Adjust to suit your style. See all benefits

    Ambilight+hue app

    Ambilight without limits. Liberate the light

      • only for Philips TVs
      Bulb selector button-to select and position your hue bulbs

      Bulb selector button-to select and position your hue bulbs

      Easily choose which hue bulbs in your room do-and which don't-mirror your Ambilight TV experience. Those bulbs not selected to mirror Ambilight return to their pre-set color, or can be adjusted to any color in the hue spectrum.

      Color intensity button for an adjustable color experience

      Color intensity button for an adjustable color experience

      Your Ambilight TV may create music with color, but you orchestrate it. By sliding the color intensity button from right to left, you are able to play with the color intensity. Sliding to the left creates softer tones, while moving the slider to the right creates a more immersive experience.

      Dynamic brightness slider to adjust selected hue bulbs

      Dynamic brightness slider to adjust selected hue bulbs

      Set the brightness of your individual hue lamps with the swipe of fingertip using the dynamic brightness slider. Once the chosen lamps have been selected by tapping the lamp icons that appear on your screen, you simply slide it to the left, or the right, to make the experience more or less immersive depending on your personal preference.

      Technical Specifications

        Compatible with
        • Ambilight TVs 2011 and later
        • hue Personal Lighting System

      • Operating System

        Minimum Requirements
        Android 2.3 or iOS 4.3

