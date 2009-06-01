View photos directly from memory cards, DVDs and CDs

Store your favorite photos on CD or DVD disc, memory card or USB storage device and play them in a slideshow format on your Philips player. Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of showing digital photos. Simply insert your disc, memory card or USB storage device into the player and your digital photos will be played directly on the device. Now you can relive your favorite moments with family and friends anytime you want!