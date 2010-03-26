Search terms

Portable DVD Player

PD7007/98
    Enjoy free-to-air TV programs with the built-in TV receiver on the PD7007 portable DVD player. With the 7" TFT LCD, you can indulge in movies, music and photos enjoyment on the go.

    Enjoy free-to-air TV programs with the built-in TV receiver on the PD7007 portable DVD player. With the 7" TFT LCD, you can indulge in movies, music and photos enjoyment on the go.

      • 17.8 cm (7") LCD
      • 3hr playtime
      • analog TV
      Enjoy up to 3 hours playback with a built-in battery*

      Enjoy up to 3 hours playback with a built-in battery*

      This Philips player comes with a compact built-in rechargeable battery for long-lasting power. Up to 3 hours of continuous movie, photo and music playback enjoyment can be achieved on a single charge. Just plug in the power cable to recharge the player - it's that simple.

      17.8 cm/7" TFT color LCD display in 16:9 wide screen format

      17.8 cm/7" TFT color LCD display in 16:9 wide screen format

      The color LCD display brings images to life, showing off your treasured photos, favorite movies and music with the same 'real life' rich detail and vibrant colors as high quality prints. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means video display without bars at top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

      AC adaptor, car adaptor and AV cable included

      AC adaptor, car adaptor and AV cable included

      This Philips player comes with AC adaptor, car adaptor and AV cable for your convenience.

      DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, CD compatible

      DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, CD compatible

      The Philips Portable DVD player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, and CD – all of them can play on the DVD player. DVD+/-R is a shorthand term for a DVD drive that can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types.

      MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW playback

      MP3-CD, CD and CD-RW playback

      MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hours of music.

      View JPEG images from picture disc

      View JPEG images from picture disc

      Play JPEG photos that are saved on your disc. Relive your favorite moments with family and friends anytime you want!

      Easy installation and automatic channel search

      Installation and setup is simple and quick. The easy-to-follow user menu will guide you on how to set up the TV. The player automatically searches for all the TV channels available in your area, so you can enjoy your favorite TV programs right away.

      DivX Certified for standard DivX video playback

      With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos and movies from the Internet, including purchased Hollywood films. The DivX media format is an MPEG-4 based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW and DVD recordable discs, USB storage and other memory cards for playback on your DivX Certified® Philips device.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output Power
        250mW RMS(built-in speakers)
        Output power (RMS)
        10mW RMS(earphone)
        Signal to noise ratio
        >80dB(earphone), >62dB(built-in speakers)

      • Connectivity

        AV output
        Composite (CVBS) x1
        DC in
        9V, 0.8A
        Headphone jack
        3.5mm Stereo Headphone x 1
        TV connection
        Antenna jack

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Video Playback
        • NTSC
        • PAL (all versions)
        • SECAM
        Tuner bands
        • UHF
        • VHF

      • Convenience

        Battery charging indication
        Yes
        Shock proof
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery lifetime
        Up to 3hrs*
        Battery Type
        Built-in battery

      • Accessories

        AC/DC Adaptor
        DC-in 9V 0.8A; 100-240v, 50/60Hz
        Cables
        1 x AV Cables
        Included accessories
        Aerial antenna
        Remote control
        AY5529
        User Manual
        English
        Car kit
        cigarette outlet adaptor, 12vDC

      • Dimensions

        Master carton quantity
        3
        Packaging Depth
        84  mm
        Product depth
        178  mm
        Packaging Height
        254  mm
        Packaging type
        D-box
        Packaging Width
        274  mm
        Master carton depth
        284  mm
        Master carton weight
        5.1  kg
        Master carton height
        272  mm
        Product width
        210  mm
        Master carton width
        262  mm
        Product height
        39  mm
        Product weight
        1  kg

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • Dolby Digital
        • MP3
        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        MP3 bit rates
        32 - 320 kbps
        File systems supported
        • ISO-9660
        • Jolliet

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        7  inch
        Display screen type
        LCD TFT
        Resolution
        480(w)x234(H)x3(RGB)

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DVD
        • DVD+RW
        • DVD+R
        • Picture CD
        • SVCD
        • Video CD
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • CD
        Compression formats
        Divx
        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Backward
        • Fast Forward
        • OSD
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle Play
        • Slow Backward
        • Slow Forward
        • Zoom
        • Resume Playback from Stop
        Video disc playback system
        • NTSC
        • PAL

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Antenna
      • Remote control
      • Adaptor
      • AV short cable (female)
      • Car kit

          • DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.
          • Rechargeable batteries have a limited number of charge cycles and may eventually need to be replaced. Battery life and number of charge cycles vary by use and settings.
          • Battery life varies by use and settings.
          • Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition. To optimize battery life, user should turn LCD backlight to minimum, connect to headphones (not built-in speakers) and listen at medium volume level, and use the product at room temperature.

