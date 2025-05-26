Search terms

    1000 Series Airfryer Dual Basket

    NA150/09

    Our most compact dual basket airfryer

    Easily switch from two baskets to one large tray with the detachable divider. Cook anything from a two-ingredient meal to a large roast, always crispy and tender thanks to our RapidAir Technology.

    Cook two meals at once with the tray divider, or one large meal without it, ensuring both are ready at the same time.

    • Crispy and tender, with up to 90% less fat
    • Easily switch from two baskets to one large tray
    • Space-saving ergonomic drawer design
    Crispy and tender, with up to 90% less fat*

    RapidAir Technology with unique star-shaped design uses hot rapid airflow to create tasty crisp & tender snacks and side dishes.

    Choose between two baskets or one large baking tray

    Remove the divider to combine two 3.55L baskets into a spacious 7.1L baking tray. It fits up to 900g of fries, 1200g of veggies, or 10 chicken drumsticks. Alternatively, use the large basket to cook two 1kg whole chickens.

    Ergonomic design saves space and ensures safe, effortless drawer handling.

    Our compact Dual Basket Airfryer saves 40% space.** The drawer includes two strong horizontal handles for safe, comfortable handling even when full.

    Time your dishes to finish together

    Automatically sync cooking times in 2 baskets for meals ready at the same time.

    Delicious recipes tailored for your Airfryer in our HomeID app.

    Discover the Dual Basket Airfryer with personalised recipes on the HomeID app. Enjoy step-by-step guidance and access hundreds of delicious meals with tailored settings for your Airfryer.

    Reheat tasty leftovers in no time

    Yesterday's dinner for lunch? Absolutely. The reheat function lets you enjoy a hot meal in minutes, without the need of a microwave.

    With 6 presets and 10 cooking methods, nothing's off the menu

    Set time and temperature to activate one of 10 cooking methods: reheat, bake, grill, roast, and more. Or choose from 6 convenient ingredient presets to simplify cooking.

    Save time and energy

    Cook up to 40% faster and save up to 75% energy when cooking with Philips Dual Basket Airfryer compared to your oven.***

    Easy cleanup

    Philips Airfryers have a non-stick coating and dishwasher-safe removable parts, so you can spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying your favorite meal.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      2450 W
      Voltage
      220V-240V
      Frequency
      50 Hz

    • General Specification

      Capacity
      7.1 L
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Interface
      Digital interface - LED
      Cord length
      0.8 m
      Cord storage
      Yes
      Programs
      6
      Removable basket
      Yes
      Timer
      Up to 60 minutes
      Internet connectivity
      No
      Technology
      RapidAir
      Integrated on /off switch
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe
      Yes
      Non-stick coating
      Yes
      Warranty
      2 year warranty
      Temperature range
      40-200 °C

    • Durability

      Manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      437.69x301.43x294.91  mm
      Weight of product
      5.8  kg

    • Design and finishing

      Color(s)
      Black body/black handle

    • *Compared to homemade fries prepared in a conventional deep fat fryer
    • **Compared to NA35x and NA55x models
    • ***Internal lab measurement NA15x with salmon vs. an A class oven, exact results vary per product type and recipe

