Multigroom series 1000

Ultra precise beard styler

MG1100/16
  Precise edges and contours
    The Philips MULTIGROOM Series 1000 gives power & precision to trim, shape & shave facial hair. Trim & shape your beard evenly with the advanced DualCut trimmer & the combs. Define precise lines, edges & contours with the detail shaver. See all benefits

    The Philips MULTIGROOM Series 1000 gives power & precision to trim, shape & shave facial hair. Trim & shape your beard evenly with the advanced DualCut trimmer & the combs. Define precise lines, edges & contours with the detail shaver. See all benefits

    The Philips MULTIGROOM Series 1000 gives power & precision to trim, shape & shave facial hair. Trim & shape your beard evenly with the advanced DualCut trimmer & the combs. Define precise lines, edges & contours with the detail shaver. See all benefits

      Trim, shape and shave for perfect facial style

      • DualCut precision trimmer
      • Detail shaver attachment
      • Fully washable, AA battery
      • 3 precision combs
      Detail trimmer for perfect facial details

      Detail trimmer for perfect facial details

      The 21mm precision trimmer helps you trim evenly & shape your facial style (stubble, goatee, sideburns, neckline or mustache) with high control and visibility.

      Sharper blades* for perfect edging with DualCut technology

      Sharper blades* for perfect edging with DualCut technology

      Advanced DualCut Technology combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering.

      Detail shaver for perfect lines and contours

      Detail shaver for perfect lines and contours

      The skin-frienly 21mm detail foil shaver is designed to fit into small spaces with more precision than a blade, for a clean shave even in hard to reach areas.

      3 precision combs for an even trim of facial hair

      3 precision combs for an even trim of facial hair

      Trim and maintain the uniform length of your stubble, beard, goatee, sideburns and mustache with the 1mm, 3mm, and 5mm click-on precision combs.

      Fully washable

      Fully washable

      The trimmer and the combs are easy to clean under the tap.

      Brush for easy cleaning of the precision trimmer

      Brush for easy cleaning of the precision trimmer

      The brush keeps the blade clean after use.

      Easy hold and control, even when wet

      Easy hold and control, even when wet

      The soft-touch rubber grip gives you the best hold, even when wet, for better control when operating your trimmer.

      AA battery included

      AA battery included

      AA battery operated, your trimmer is ready to use straight away.

      2-year guarantee

      2-year guarantee

      All of our grooming products are built to last. The trimmer comes with a 2-year guarantee.

      The blades never need to be oiled

      The blades never need to be oiled

      No need to oil ever, for easy maintenance.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cutting system

        Precision beard trimmer
        21mm (13/16")
        Detail foil shaver
        21mm (13/16")
        Number of length settings
        4
        3 precision beard combs
        1, 3, 5mm (1/32", 1/8", 3/16")

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush

      • Ease of use

        Maintenance free
        No oil needed
        Cleaning
        Fully washable

      • Design

        Color
        Black and red
        Finishing
        Plastic and rubber
        Handle
        Soft rubber grip

      • Power

        Power supply
        AA battery

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

