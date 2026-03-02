Search terms

  • Incredible performance from a road-legal bulb Incredible performance from a road-legal bulb Incredible performance from a road-legal bulb

    RacingVision GT200 car headlight bulb

    LUM12972RGTX2/10

    Incredible performance from a road-legal bulb

    If you're passionate about driving, let Philips RacingVision GT200 car bulbs elevate your automotive experience. Up to 200% brighter light that shines over 80 meters longer means better vision and faster reactions for a more exciting drive.

    See all benefits

    RacingVision GT200 car headlight bulb

    Similar products

    See all Headlights

    Incredible performance from a road-legal bulb

    Let our lights take your driving to the next level

    • Up to 200% brighter light¹
    • Type of lamp: H7
    • 12 V, 55 W
    • Pack of: 2
    See a step change in visibility and driving excitement

    See a step change in visibility and driving excitement

    The highest performer in our portfolio, Philips RacingVision GT200 delivers the super-bright visibility of a rally bulb in a format you can use on public roads. Experience the razor-sharp clarity of up to 200% brighter light¹. The optimized bulb design provides higher luminance for a better view of the road ahead, giving you a safer, more exciting drive.

    Striking beam throws light up to 80 meters further²

    Striking beam throws light up to 80 meters further²

    With its ultra high-performance beam reaching a full 80 meters² further than the legal minimum, Philips RacingVision GT200 lets you see more of the road ahead. Spot potential hazards sooner, react faster and position your car more accurately on the road. It all adds up to a safer, more satisfying driving experience.

    High-performance light approved for use on public roads

    High-performance light approved for use on public roads

    Philips RacingVision GT200 headlight bulbs are ECE homologated for the road. Performance-oriented drivers enjoy a bright, vibrant and street-legal bulb compliant with relevant regulations.

    New bulb coating techniques maximize light throughput

    New bulb coating techniques maximize light throughput

    New patented gradient and screen-print coating technqiues enable these bulbs to project more light onto the road, improving your visibility in night-time driving conditions. In addition to maximized throughput, enjoy a stylish, distinctive light that's right on trend.

    New quartz glass technology for ultra-precise light output

    New quartz glass technology for ultra-precise light output

    New production techniques for Philips Diamond Precision quartz glass ensure a sharp cutoff line and a brighter sweetspot, giving you more brightness where it counts. Also, quartz glass means greater resistance to thermal shocks to protect the bulb's lifespan and enhanced UV absorption protects your headlight optics.

    Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

    Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

    Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Original Equipment Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Philips RacingVision GT200 is compatible with car models of major brands, such as Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, Toyota and Volkswagen. See the product selector guide for more information.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Product highlight
      Up to 200% brighter light¹
      Expected benefits
      More light

    • Product description

      Application
      Low beam, high beam, front fog
      Base
      PX26d
      Color temperature
      3500
      Designation
      H7 12972 RGT 12V 55W PX26d X2
      Lifespan
      250h
      Marking ECE
      Yes
      Range
      RacingVision GT200
      Technology
      Halogen
      Type
      H7
      Homologation ECE R37
      Yes

    • Electrical characteristics

      Wattage
      55W
      Voltage
      12V

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      12972RGTX2
      Ordering code
      03498428

    • Packaging Data

      EAN1
      8719018034984
      EAN3
      8719018034991
      Packaging type
      X2

    • Packed product information

      Length
      11  cm
      Width
      6  cm
      Height
      11  cm
      Net weight per piece
      10.30  g
      Net weight per pack
      20.60 g
      Gross weight
      67.50 g
      Quantity in box
      2

    • Outerpack information

      Length
      29  cm
      Width
      11  cm
      Height
      12  cm
      Quantity
      10 (5 packs)
      Gross weight per outerpack
      0.408 kg

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    • ¹ Brightness compared to legal minimum standard
    • ² Additional safety distance compared beam length to derived minimum after ECE regulation, based on 1 Lux. Farthest distance from the car

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.