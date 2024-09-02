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  • Master the light, defy the dark Master the light, defy the dark Master the light, defy the dark

    Ultinon Pro9200 HL Unrivalled LED automotive performance

    LUM11972U92X2/10

    Master the light, defy the dark

    Defy the dark with the Philips Ultinon Pro9200, the pinnacle of LED retrofit lighting performance. Enjoy the power of cutting-edge LED technology with up to 400%¹ increased brightness from one of the most compact bulbs on the market.

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    Ultinon Pro9200 HL Unrivalled LED automotive performance

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    Master the light, defy the dark

    Unrivalled LED automotive performance

    • LED-HL [~H7]
    • Up to 400% brighter light¹
    • Broad fleet compatibility
    • High-end Style and Safety
    • Pack of: 2
    Ultra-compact design for broad fleet compatibility

    Ultra-compact design for broad fleet compatibility

    The Philips Ultinon Pro9200 LED range combines the power of LED technology with an ultra-compact housing to suit any lighting application. Enjoy a 30% smaller footprint than its predecessor, designed for effortless fitting even in the narrowest headlamps. Retrofitting is easy, offering passionate drivers and customizers hassle-free functionality.

    Concentrated power - Up to 400% brighter light¹

    Concentrated power - Up to 400% brighter light¹

    Master the light on the road. Meticulously engineered to ignite your passion for driving, our Philips Ultinon Pro9200 headlight bulbs provide unrivalled performance and the exceptional visibility you want while driving. Thanks to our unique LED selection and meticulous product refinement, you enjoy unrivalled brightness of up to 400%¹ more than the legal minimum for halogen bulbs. See road signs better with their unique optimal spectrum, and improve your view of the road ahead. Our bulbs empower you to navigate with confidence.

    Light, just where you need it

    Light, just where you need it

    Drive safely and precisely with the Philips Ultinon Pro9200. Thanks to the precise positioning of the LED chips on our Philips Ultinon Pro9200 bulbs, you have light exactly where you need it on the road without dazzling oncoming vehicles. Our bulbs also feature our innovative Philips SafeBeam technology, producing the best usable beam and glare-free pattern. This means optimal visibility while driving.

    Up to 5,800 Kelvin color temperature for cool white light

    Up to 5,800 Kelvin color temperature for cool white light

    Embrace your passion for driving with the Philips Ultinon Pro9200, the perfect blend of practicality and performance. With a color temperature of up to 5800 K, endorsed by Original Equipment Manufacturers for its ability to enhance eye comfort during night-time driving, our new bulb lets you navigate dark roads with ease and comfort. Rely on our Philips Ultinon Pro9200 for your night-time driving adventures!

    12V- and 24V-compatible for wider usability

    12V- and 24V-compatible for wider usability

    Philips Ultinon Pro9200 is compatible with both 12V and 24V electrical systems, making it suitable for most vehicle types.

    Enhanced lifetime of up to 5,000 hours³

    Enhanced lifetime of up to 5,000 hours³

    Drive longer and brighter with Philips Ultinon Pro9200 headlamp bulbs. Our bulbs offer bright, elegant light engineered to last. Boasting longevity-enhancing technology such as the dual AirBoost heat-management system, they last for up to 5,000 hours of operation and provide constant light throughout their lifespan. The Philips Ultinon Pro9200 range is covered by a 5-year warranty, including a 2-year standard warranty and an additional 3 years of extended protection³.

    The durability that today's drivers demand

    The durability that today's drivers demand

    Rated IP54 against dust and splash ingress, Philips Ultinon Pro9200 bulbs are also guaranteed EMI-compliant, conforming to automotive-industry standards on electromagnetic interference. Precision-engineered to withstand the rigors of modern motoring life, they offer the durability that today's drivers demand. Their daily performance provides confidence behind the wheel and brighter, consistent light throughout the journey.

    Wide range of accessories when you need them

    Wide range of accessories when you need them

    When you need accessories, we have you covered. Our extensive collection includes a wide range of approved Philips Adapter Rings for a perfect mechanical fit. Additionally, we offer 3-in-1 Philips CANbus Adapters that effectively address issues such as dashboard warnings, light-dimming and flickering. Find out if your vehicle model requires extra Philips accessories at Philips.com/LEDcompatibility-check.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Product highlight
      Up to +400% brightness, AirBoost heat management, SafeBeam technology, glare-free light beam
      Expected benefits
      Brighter Lights, Better vision, Easy-to-fit

    • Product description

      Application
      High Beam, Low Beam, Fog
      Base
      PX26d
      Designation
      LED H7 11972 U92 12/24V 21W  X2
      Designation LED Type
      LED-HL [~H7]
      Ingress protection rating (IP)
      IP54
      Lifespan
      5,000 hours
      Operating Temperature
      -40 to +105 °C
      Range
      Ultinon Pro9200 HL
      Technology
      LED
      Type
      H7
      Homologation ECE R37
      no
      Homologation ECE R10
      yes
      Polarity free
      yes
      Diameter
      14 mm
      Length - mm
      73 mm

    • Light characteristics

      Lumens
      1800 lm
      Color temperature
      5800 K

    • Electrical characteristics

      Wattage
      21  W
      Voltage
      12/24  V

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      11972U92X2
      Ordering code
      2765894

    • Logistic data

      Quantity in box
      2 pcs

    • Packaging Data

      Packing
      Set box
      EAN1
      8719018027658
      EAN3
      8719018027665
      Packaging type
      Carton

    • Packed product information

      Net weight per piece
      45.65  g
      Net weight per pack
      91.3 g
      Gross weight
      165.5
      Height [mm]
      130 mm
      Length [mm]
      111 mm
      Width [mm]
      60 mm

    • Outerpack information

      Length
      230  cm
      Width
      128  cm
      Height
      140  cm
      Quantity
      8 pcs (4 sets)
      Gross weight per outerpack
      0.767 kg

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    • ¹ Compared to minimum legal requirement. Applies to H4, H7. May vary depending on car model & bulb type.
    • ² Non-ECE compliant, not for use on public roads. You are responsible for complying with legal requirements applicable in your country.
    • ³ The Philips Ultinon Pro9200 LED range is covered by a 2-year guarantee on purchase + 3 years' free extended warranty upon registration. Visit philips.com/auto-warranty to know more about our warranty policy. The Philips warranty covers manufacturing defects and non-commercial use only.

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