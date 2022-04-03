Show the way forward with LED light
Philips LED headlight bulbs** are designed to provide outstanding value, comfortable illumination and reliable performance. Built for long life and easy installation, these bulbs are your perfect upgrades from halogen to LED technology. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product.
For a contemporary, cool-white-light look, upgrade your car headlights with Philips Ultinon Pro3021 LED bulbs. Featuring powerful LED chips with a color temperature of 6000 Kelvin, these superior bulbs are designed for maximum driving comfort. Spot obstacles faster and drive with more confidence without dazzling other road-users. Get both performance and style with our Philips Ultinon Pro3021 LED bulbs.
The right LED light is a quality light that lasts longer. Philips Ultinon Pro3021 bulbs have a durable design with a high-performance heat sink that diverts heat away from the light's critical components. They offer up to 2,000 hours' lifetime, which can be as much as four times longer than the halogen bulbs they replace***.
Optimized LED bulb size is key because some optics can be very small. While other LED retrofit solutions on the market may feature an external driver box, our Philips Ultinon Pro3021 LED offers an integrated driver box, making installation quicker and hassle-free. The compact design fits a wider range of car models and can be easily installed by specialist mechanics. Make the change you need! Follow the step-by-step instruction guide here**** and indicative compatibility list here*****.
Philips Ultinon Pro3021 LED car headlight bulbs increase your visibility by up to 100%*. While some other LED bulbs might disappoint, usually because their lumen or brightness claims might fall short in real-world conditions, these bulbs provides solid performance and quality light. Its homogeneous beam lets you see more clearly without dazzling other road-users, its high luminance ensures consistent light output in front of the car. For a good forward beam, it’s important the LED bulbs are correctly positioned in the headlight unit. So don't skip the alignment, take your time and do it right.
Some car models might pose specific challenges for LED-based retrofit bulbs. That's why we've developed smart Philips accessories like the Philips Adaptor rings and CANBus adaptor, so that drivers can upgrade to LED technology on a wider selection of car models. Check if you need the optional Philips LED accessories to ensure the best fit with your car. Find more information on Philips accessories here*****.
Technologically advanced Philips automotive lighting is renowned in the automotive industry and has been for over 100 years. Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality-control processes, leading to consistently high production standards.
