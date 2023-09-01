Search terms

    Upgrade your vehicle's headlights with the Philips Ultinon Access LED range. These bulbs are as quick and easy to install as halogen lamps! Enhance your lighting and enjoy the latest LED technology for your car. See all benefits

      Upgrade. Drive. Enjoy.

      Quick, easy installation

      • LED-HL Fog [≈H8/H9/H11/H16]
      • Direct-fit LED bulb
      • Compact design
      • 6000 K cool white light

      Plug-and-play installation

      With Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs, installation is so quick and easy that retrofitting them is childs play! There's no need for compatibility checks or adapter rings: Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs come with an ultra- compact body and an integrated IEC 60061 compatible base. Their direct-fit design features the same footprint as halogen bulbs, enabling straightforward installation in tight spaces. They fit easily into vehicles equipped with fog-type bulbs and ensure broad compatibility with most vehicle models*

      Better light-beam performance than halogen

      Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs are designed to offer a better light beam performance than halogen bulbs in a compact, universal design. Using the latest innovations in LED technology, they provide the same luminous flux as standard ECE halogen bulbs but significantly improve beam performance using less energy. Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs provide drivers with better on-road vision, making it easier to spot obstacles and drive more safely.

      Automotive-standards compliant

      Technologically advanced, Philips lighting has been renowned in the automotive industry for over 100 years. Aware that the performance of our products depends on their compatibility with the demands of today's automotive environment, we design our products as closely as possible to industry standards. Our Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs comply with EMI standards for electromagnetic interference. Precision-engineered to withstand the rigors of modern automotive life, our bulbs won't disrupt the operation of other vehicle components.

      Long-lasting performance

      Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs are rigorously tested and checked to ensure long-term durability and long-lasting performance. Our range offers up to three times the life of a comparable halogen bulb and homogeneous light throughout the bulbs lifespan. The Philips warranty policy covers Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs. Visit Philips.com/auto-warranty to learn more and sign up for an extended warranty**. Enjoy the best of todays technology with Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Product highlight
        Direct-fit LED bulb
        Expected benefits
        Simple and fast installation

      • Product description

        Application
        Fog
        Base
        PGJ19-1/3/5
        Designation
        LED Fog 11366 12V U2500 C2
        Designation LED Type
        [≈H8], [≈H9], [≈H16]
        Operating Temperature
        -40°C / +85°C
        Range
        Ultinon Access
        Technology
        LED
        Type
        H8, H9, H11, H16
        Homologation ECE R37
        No
        Homologation ECE R10
        Yes
        Polarity free
        Yes

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        1500 hours

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        6000 K
        Lumens [lm]
        1800

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        20  W
        Voltage
        12  V

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        11366U2500C2
        Ordering code
        02599994

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8719018025999
        EAN3
        8719018026002
        Packaging type
        C2

      • Packed product information

        Length
        9.15  cm
        Width
        4.6  cm
        Height
        7.65  cm
        Pack Quantity
        2 pcs
        MOQ (for professionals)
        4 sets / 8 pcs

      • Outerpack information

        Length
        20.2  cm
        Width
        10.5  cm
        Height
        10  cm

          • *It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.
          • ** 2-year warranty. Visit philips.com/auto-warranty to know more about our warranty policy

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.