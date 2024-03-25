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  • Color-Match your style Color-Match your style Color-Match your style

    Ultinon Classic Match your LED lights with halogen

    LUM11342U2510C2/10

    Color-Match your style

    Switch your vehicle's headlights to Philips Ultinon Classic LED and experience the warmth of classic halogen lighting plus the performance of LEDs! These easy-to-install bulbs mean you can now upgrade to LEDs without the fuss!*

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    Ultinon Classic Match your LED lights with halogen

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    Color-Match your style

    Classic warm white LED bulbs

    • Type of lamp: H4, H19
    • 3500 K warm white light
    • +80% more brightness
    • Easy-fit LED bulb
    • Number of bulbs: 2
    Enjoy the 3500K warmth of classic light

    Enjoy the 3500K warmth of classic light

    Upgrade your headlights without compromising your look! Philips Ultinon Classic LED bulbs project an elegant warm white light, comparable to that of other halogen headlights, giving your car a timeless appearance. Color-match them with your other front lights while benefiting from the improved brightness of LEDs. Experience the perfect blend of classic style and modern technology.

    80% more brightness for high visibility**

    80% more brightness for high visibility**

    Philips Ultinon Classic LED bulbs are designed to deliver a superior light beam compared to halogen bulbs in a compact, universal format. Leveraging the latest innovations in LED technology, they offer the same luminous flux as standard ECE halogen bulbs while significantly enhancing beam performance with lower energy consumption. With up to 80% extra brightness**, Philips Ultinon Classic LED bulbs provide drivers with a better view of the road, making it easier to spot obstacles and drive safely.

    Plug-and-play installation

    Plug-and-play installation

    With Philips Ultinon Classic LED bulbs, installation is so quick and easy that retrofitting them is childs play! There's no need for compatibility checks or adapter rings: Philips Ultinon Classic LED bulbs come with an ultra- compact body and an integrated IEC 60061-compatible base. Their direct-fit design features the same footprint as halogen bulbs, enabling straightforward installation in tight spaces. They fit easily and ensure broad compatibility with most vehicle models*.

    Automotive-standards compliant

    Automotive-standards compliant

    Technologically advanced, Philips automotive lighting products have been renowned in the automotive industry for over 100 years. Aware that the performance of our products depends on their compatibility with the demands of today's automotive environment, we design our products as closely as possible to industry standards. Our Philips Ultinon Classic LED bulbs comply with EMI standards for electromagnetic interference. Precision-engineered to withstand the rigors of modern automotive life, our bulbs won't disrupt the operation of other vehicle components.

    Long-lasting performance

    Long-lasting performance

    Philips Ultinon Classic LED bulbs are rigorously tested and checked to ensure long-term durability and long-lasting performance. Our range offers up to three times the life of a comparable halogen bulb and homogeneous light throughout the bulbs lifespan. The Philips Ultinon Classic range is covered by a Philips two-year warranty***. Enjoy the best of todays technology with Philips Ultinon Classic LED bulbs.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Product highlight
      Traditional warm white light
      Expected benefits
      Classic white LED, Color matching existing bulbs

    • Product description

      Application
      High Beam, Low Beam
      Base
      P43t-38/ PU43t-3
      Designation
      LED H4/H19 11342 12V U2510 X2
      Designation LED Type
      [≈H4], [≈H19]
      Operating Temperature
      -40°C / +85°C
      Range
      Ultinon Classic
      Technology
      LED
      Type
      H4, H19
      Homologation ECE R37
      No
      Homologation ECE R10
      Yes
      Polarity free
      Yes

    • Lifetime

      Life time
      1500 hours

    • Light characteristics

      Color temperature
      3500  K
      Lumens
      1500 lm/ 1000 lm

    • Electrical characteristics

      Wattage
      20  W
      Voltage
      12  V

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      11342U2510C2
      Ordering code
      2717731
      Gross weight per piece
      108 g

    • Packaging Data

      EAN1
      8719018027177
      EAN3
      8719018027184
      Packaging type
      C2

    • Packed product information

      Length
      9.15  cm
      Width
      4.6  cm
      Height
      7.65  cm
      Pack Quantity
      2 pcs
      MOQ (for professionals)
      4 sets / 8 pcs

    • Outerpack information

      Length
      20.2  cm
      Width
      10.5  cm
      Height
      10  cm

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    • * Not compliant with ECE R37 regulations. For off-road use only.
    • ** Compared to the minimum legal standard for halogen bulbs.
    • *** 2-year warranty. Visit philips.com/auto-warranty to know more about our warranty policy. The Philips warranty covers manufacturing defects and non-commercial use only.

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