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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Power AlkalineBattery

LR03P2B/40

Powers all high-energy consuming devices

Your electronic products today, like electronic toys and portable audio, are more thirsty for power than ever. Keep them running longer, with Power Alkaline Philips batteries.

See all benefits

Powers all high-energy consuming devices

  • AAA

  • Alkaline

Philips Alkaline batteries contain 0% Cadmium, Mercury, Lead

These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium, Mercury and Lead.

118% more power than industry standard

Philips AAA Power Alkaline batteries have 118% more power than industry standard

Complete range which means a battery for every need

Philips offers a complete portfolio consisting of the most frequently used batteries (AA, AAA, C, D, 9V) in different packaging variations in order to meet your needs.

Technical Specifications

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet - English

  • PDF file, 306 kB
  • 21 July 2026

Contacting Philips

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