    Fitted with high-quality LEDs, the Philips PJH10 projector provides an intense 1000 lumen beam of light. Smart dimming lets you adjust the light output down to 100 lumen. Resistant to shocks and water, this lamp is built to last. See all benefits

      Daylight in your workshop

      Portable rechargeable projector light

      • 1000 lumen / 10 W
      • Shock and water resistant
      • Battery life: 3h (12h dimmed)
      • Battery life indicator

      Powerful white light (1000 lumen / 10W) lights up large area

      Whether you need to light up a work site, temporarily replace a wall lamp, or illuminate outdoor activities, the Philips PJH10 projector is perfect for lighting up large dark areas. Delivering a powerful 1000 lumen (10W), its consistently bright light gives off a super wide beam. This light output is significantly higher than comparable models on the market, helping you see more. If you need less light and more battery life, you can easily dim the lamp to a 100 lumen output. The 6000 Kelvin natural light is also gentler on your eyes, preventing fatigue while you work.

      Smart dimming to adjust light between 1000 and 100 lumen

      Different jobs demand different amounts of light. With a smart dimming feature, the Philips PJH10 lets you easily adjust the light output between 1000 lumen down to 100 lumen. So if the ambient light changes, or there is too much glare, or you just want to preserve the battery, you can quickly and easily adjust the brightness to suit the needs of the job. Why is it smart? Because it remembers your last setting. So if you’re continuing a similar job, you’ll start with just the right amount of light.

      Feel confident with a lamp that is almost unbreakable

      The Philips PJH10 is a full rubber workshop lamp, providing a comfortable and secure grip. But despite this, we know it’s easy to drop your tools. With an IK09 shock resistance rating (which is 5x better than the IK07 rating achieved by comparable products), you can handle your workshop lamp with confidence. In impact resistance tests, the lamp was dropped on its 6 faces from a height of 1.5 meters (about shoulder height) a total of 25 times. While the robust PJH10 easily survives being dropped like this, most standard lamps would almost certainly break.

      Water resistant against splashes and immersion

      As you may use Philips PJH10 projector lamps for various indoor or outdoor activities, the lamp is designed to survive in tough conditions. With an IP68 rating for resistance to water, the device will continue to work when splashed or even immersed in water for a long time. Most comparable workshop lamps only achieve an IP54 rating, which only protects against low pressure jets of water, such as rain.

      Rotating handle lets you position light for hands-free use

      Sometimes you need both hands free to focus on your task. The 180° rotating handle on the back of the Philips PJH10 gives you the freedom to position the projector as needed. You can use the handle as a hook to hang the light, or as a support to stand it up by itself. This versatility allows you to direct the light just where you need it.

      Magnetic mounting accessory for hands-free lighting

      The Philips PJH10 projector comes with two magnets integrated into the rotating handle. You can simply mount your projector onto any metal surface, perfect for use in a garage or other work site. There is also an M8 hole in the handle so you can fix it atop a tripod.

      Smaller and lighter than comparable products

      At just 399 g and with dimensions of 145x100mm, the PJH10 is lighter and more compact than comparable lighting products on the market. That means it’s not only easier to use while you’re working, it takes up less space when you’re not.

      Rechargeable battery lasts up to 12 hours per charge

      Once fully charged, your Philips PJH10 delivers bright white light (1000 lumen / 10 W) for up to 3 hour of continuous use. If you need the battery to last longer, simply switch to eco mode (100 lumen) and enjoy up to 12 hours of continuous light. This is significantly longer than similar models currently available.

      Indicator shows you how long the battery will last

      Never worry about your light dying just when you need it the most. Philips PJH10 projector lamps have a battery life indicator on the back. This tells you how long you’ve got before you’ll need to recharge the battery.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        • See better
        • Work better
        Product highlight
        Rechargebale work lamp

      • Product description

        Hands free options
        • strong magnet
        • third foot including a clip
        Headband
        N/A
        Hook
        N/A
        Impact protection rating (IK)
        IK09
        Ingress protection rating (IP)
        IP68
        Magnet
        Yes
        Materials & finishing
        ABS with rubber
        Number of LEDs
        1
        Operating temperature
        -10°C to 40°C
        Orientable light
        180° pivoting handle
        Pointing light
        N/A
        Range
        Professional
        Range
        PJH
        Resistant to
        • grease
        • oil
        • workshop solvents
        Technology
        LED
        UV leak detector
        No

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        6000  K
        Light output (pointer)
        N/A
        Light intensity (boost)
        1500 lux at 0.5m
        Light intensity (eco)
        150 lux at 0.5m
        LED lifetime
        10000 hours
        Beam angle
        90°
        Light output
        • 1000 lumens
        • 1000/100 Lumen
        Light output (eco)
        100 lumens
        Beam angle (pointer)
        N/A
        Light intensity (Pointer)
        N/A

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        10  W
        Voltage
        3.7  V
        Power source
        Miro USB charger
        Battery capacity
        4400  mAh
        Battery run time (boost)
        Up to 3 hours
        Battery run time (eco)
        Up to 12 hours
        Battery type
        Li-ion battery
        Plug type
        Micro USB
        Charging cable type
        Rechargeable
        Battery charging time
        around 4.5 hours
        Power Source
        Li-ion 18650 x2

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        LPL64X1
        Ordering code
        5167731

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8719018051677
        EAN3
        8719018051684

      • Packed product information

        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        6
        Weight with batteries
        520  g
        Size
        • Compact
        • Standard
        Cable length
        120 cm
        Length [cm]
        15 cm
        Width [cm]
        5 cm
        Height [cm]
        14 cm
        Diameter
        N/A
        Weight without cable
        N/A
        Weight without batteries
        N/A
        Weight with cable
        N/A

      • Outerpack information

        Gross weight per piece
        3330  g
        Length [cm]
        30.5 cm
        Width [cm]
        17 cm
        Height [cm]
        17.5 cm

