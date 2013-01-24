32 High quality LEDs light up to 1200 lumens

Equipped with 32 high quality white LEDs, the Philips CBH51 offers a useful dual power mode. Boost mode gives you a powerful 1200 lumens light output, helping you spot even the smallest of details. And if you’re using the lamp while unplugged for an extended period, you can select eco mode to preserve battery life. At a reduced 500 lumen output you’ll still achieve a high quality bright light for up to 5.5 hours.