High Color Rendering Index of 92 reveals true color

The higher the Color Rendering Index (CRI), the easier it is to identify the right color. Lamps with a low CRI value cause some colors to appear unnatural. Light sources with a CRI of 90 or above are best for tasks requiring the most accurate color match. Fitted with 48 Lumileds Luxeon LEDs, the Philips MatchLine PJH20 delivers light of CRI 92. With a powerful light source like this, you can be sure you’re revealing the true color. So you’ll easily and quickly spot the color you need, without using a spectrometer. While leaving the color matching mistakes to your competitors.