See better, work better
The Philips RCH6 LED inspection lamp is designed for all quick inspection jobs. Its compact design and 130 lm strong light makes it extremely versatile. And the headband (supplied) allows full hands-free lighting. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
See better, work better
The Philips RCH6 LED inspection lamp is designed for all quick inspection jobs. Its compact design and 130 lm strong light makes it extremely versatile. And the headband (supplied) allows full hands-free lighting. See all benefits
See better, work better
The Philips RCH6 LED inspection lamp is designed for all quick inspection jobs. Its compact design and 130 lm strong light makes it extremely versatile. And the headband (supplied) allows full hands-free lighting. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
See better, work better
The Philips RCH6 LED inspection lamp is designed for all quick inspection jobs. Its compact design and 130 lm strong light makes it extremely versatile. And the headband (supplied) allows full hands-free lighting. See all benefits
Thanks to 90° pivoting lamp head you can adjust the light angle and direction according to your needs.
The unique design of the RCH6 LED inspection lamp allows extremely versatile usage. Its card deck size fits in every pocket and can also be worn as a headlamp for hands-free lighting.
With the new strong magnet, you have the possibility of attaching the tool to metal surfaces for hands-free maintenance. The handband ensures your LED Inspection lamp can be equipped as a headlight.
Never lose your lamp again with our innovative Find-Me function. One red LED keeps your work light visible in stand-by mode without affecting battery autonomy.
Philips professional work lights feature powerful LEDs for an intense white light and a bright wide beam to defeat darkness. Designed to optimize clarity and vision, the 6000 K white light also improves visual comfort for fatigue-free working.
The high power white Philips LED's provide 130 lumens of light output to ensure that you are not left in the dark when trying to spot even the smallest details.
The wide beam angle of 90° allows for illumination of large work areas.
RCH6 features advanced battery technology. It lasts 5x longer than traditional rechargeable batteries, offering 1500 charging cycles instead of a standard 300. This battery will last the lifetime of your LED inspection lamp!
The RCH6 reachargeable LED inspection lamp features the advanced battery technology for long autonomy of up to 4,5 hours in eco mode and super-fast recharge in less than 1 hour. This LED inspection lamp will last for a long time and be ready to use quickly.
Our RCH6 LED inspection lamp is certified IK07 strong impact resistant and water, dust & solvent resistant. It conforms to IP54 standard
Ordering information
Electrical characteristics
Light characteristics
Outerpack information
Packaging Data
Packed product information
Product description
Marketing specifications