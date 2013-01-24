Home
LED Inspection lamps

CBL10 Cabled Lamp

LPL35X1
    Our compact cabled LED professional work light has been designed for all possible maintenance jobs. Its powerful LEDs give a strong and homogenous 330 lumen beam, while its 360° rotating hook provides a hands-free working environment. See all benefits

      See better, work better

      Cabled and compact professional lighting tool

      • High Quality LED
      • 330 lm
      • 5 meters cable
      • 360° Retractable Hook

      Resistant to chemicals and workshop solvents

      As well as resisting knocks, the inspection lamp cases are resistant to water, chemicals and workshop solvents.

      Defeat darkness with soft natural light

      Philips professional workshop lamps feature powerful LEDs for an intense white light and a bright wide beam to defeat darkness. Designed to optimize clarity and vision, the 6000 K white light also improves visual comfort for fatigue-free working.

      Strong impact resistance -IK07

      Strong impact resistance -IK07

      5m cable and 360° retractable hook

      The 360° adjustable & retractable hook provides the possibility to hang this 5m-cabled LED inspection lamp on every surface. Leaving your both hands free for the job.

      High quality LED light: 330 lumens

      The high quality white LEDs provide 330 lumens of light output to ensure that you are not left in the dark when trying to spot even the smallest details.

      Wide beam angle: up to 120°

      With the wide beam angle of 120° this LED inspection lamp will enable you to focus on a specific part and deliver the right amount of light you need.

      Water & dust protected -IP54

      Our CBL10 LED inspection lamp is water & dust resistant and conforms to IP54 standard.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        LPL35X1
        Ordering code
        39421431

      • Electrical characteristics

        Charging cable type
        220V AC plug in power supply
        Plug type
        EU
        Power source
        Cable
        Voltage
        100-240  V
        Wattage
        5  W

      • Light characteristics

        Beam angle
        120  degree
        Color temperature
        6000  K
        LED lifetime
        Up to 10000  hrs
        Light output
        330  lumen

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8727900394214
        EAN3
        8727900394221

      • Packed product information

        Cable length
        5  m
        Height
        6  cm
        Length
        39.7  cm
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        6
        Weight with cable
        545  g
        Weight without cable
        195  g
        Width
        10.2  cm
        Size
        Compact

      • Product description

        Hook
        360° retractable hook
        Impact protection rating (IK)
        IK07
        Ingress protection rating (IP)
        IP54
        Magnet
        No
        Materials & finishing
        Robust rubber & polycarbonate
        Number of LED's
        12
        Operating Temperature
        -10 to 50  °C
        Resistant to
        • grease
        • oil
        • workshop solvents
        Technology
        LED
        Range
        CBL

      • Power consumption

        Energy efficiency label
        A+
        Power consumption per 1000h
        3,5  kW·h

