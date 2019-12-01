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    Professional MDLS CRI MATCHLINE LPL41 SPARE

    LPL27SPAREX1

    See better, work better

    Robust and hands-free, this multidirectional module will provide you the optimal visibility without shadows.

    See all benefits

    Professional MDLS CRI MATCHLINE LPL41 SPARE

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    See all Specialized light

    See better, work better

    All-in-one lighting system for professionals

    • High Quality LED
    • 250 lm Boost/ 120 lm Eco
    • 1 Spare Rechargeable Module
    • More Visible Color Design
    Water & dust protected -IP54

    Water & dust protected -IP54

    The LED inspection lamp is water resistant, and conforms to IP54.

    Fast Rechargeable, Energy saving LifeP04 battery technology

    Fast Rechargeable, Energy saving LifeP04 battery technology

    Fast Rechargeable, Energy saving LifeP04 battery technology. Since the modules are fast charging, whenever one of the modules is charged and ready for the job, you can take it out directly.

    300° rotating head and strong bottom magnet

    300° rotating head and strong bottom magnet

    The 300° rotating head and strong bottom magnet will enable you to achieve a shadow-free workspace for optimum safety and efficiency.

    Heavy-duty clamping hook

    Heavy-duty clamping hook

    With its heavy-duty clamping hook, you will have the possibility to hang this module on every surface. Leaving your both hands free for the job.

    Improved color scheme for easy relocation

    Improved color scheme for easy relocation

    Thanks to its new color scheme, the lamp has an improved visual signature and can be spotted more easily. Never lose your lamp again.

    Strong impact resistance -IK07

    Strong impact resistance -IK07

    Resistant to chemicals and workshop solvents

    As well as resisting knocks, the inspection lamp cases are resistant to water, chemicals and workshop solvents.

    Light output for one module: up to 250 lumens

    Every module of the MDLS solution will provide you a light output of 120 (250) lumens in normal (boost) mode. In normal (boost) mode the light will last for up to 6 (3) hours.

    High quality LED light up to 350 lumens

    The high-power is designed to deliver high-efficacy light with high flux density to enable tight beam control in directional and high-lumen applications.

    Defeat darkness with soft natural light

    Philips professional workshop lamps feature powerful LEDs for an intense white light and a bright wide beam to defeat darkness. Designed to optimize clarity and vision, the 6000 K white light also improves visual comfort for fatigue-free working.

    Technical Specifications

    • Product description

      Hook
      Heavy-duty clamping hook
      Impact protection rating (IK)
      IK07
      Ingress protection rating (IP)
      IP54
      Magnet
      Yes
      Materials & finishing
      Aluminum housing
      Number of LED's
      1
      Operating Temperature
      -20 to 60  °C
      Orientable light
      300° rotating head
      Range
      • MDLS
      • Professional
      Resistant to
      • grease
      • oil
      • workshop solvents
      Technology
      LED

    • Light characteristics

      Color temperature
      6000  K
      Light output
      250  lm
      LED lifetime
      Up to 10000  hour(s)

    • Electrical characteristics

      Voltage
      100-240  V
      Wattage
      3.7  W
      Power source
      Rechargeable battery
      Battery run time
      Up to 6 hours
      Battery charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Battery type
      Lithium
      Battery capacity
      1800  mAh
      Plug type
      EU

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      LPL27SPAREX1
      Ordering code
      39212833

    • Packaging Data

      EAN1
      8727900392128
      EAN3
      8727900392135

    • Packed product information

      Height
      8.7  cm
      Pack Quantity / MOQ
      2
      Diameter
      6.5  cm
      Weight with batteries
      220  g
      Size
      Standard

    • Outerpack information

      Length
      18.6  cm
      Width
      7.8  cm
      Height
      11.3  cm
      Gross weight per piece
      740  g

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