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  • High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go. High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go. High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.

    Philips Fidelio Fidelio Headphones with mic

    L2BO/00

    High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.

    Fidelio L2 headphones with mic combine the highest standards in sound and comfort for an authentic listening experience. Expertly engineered for natural sound as faithful to the original as possible. Exquisitely crafted for lasting comfort.

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    Philips Fidelio Fidelio Headphones with mic

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    High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.

    • High resolution audio
    • Over-ear
    • Deluxe memory foam cushions
    • Flat folding
    High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

    High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

    High Resolution Audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16bit/44.1kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes High Resolution Audio the best sound companion for the music lover. Fidelio headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality. Whether enjoying your Hi-Res collection or a more traditional music source, the smooth extended high frequencies of the Fidelio headphone range help you get more from your music.

    High-definition optimally vented neodymium speaker drivers

    High-definition optimally vented neodymium speaker drivers

    The neodymium drivers respond to all your music's dynamics. The design includes a vent in the centre which emphasises the middle and low frequencies, producing the acoustic energy that brings extended yet controlled bass and a transparent mid-range. The drivers also feature a light voice coil that gives the system nimble response to match the pace of your music and deliver high-definition sound.

    Engineered aluminum earshells for acoustic precision

    Engineered aluminum earshells for acoustic precision

    Aluminum earshells selected for their strength reduce unwanted vibration and resonance. They are mounted on a layer of engineering plastics to make the headphones even more stable. As a result they dampen vibration as effectively as possible for accurate, incisive sound.

    Memory foam ear-pads designed for an ergonomic fit

    Memory foam ear-pads designed for an ergonomic fit

    Each material used for the Fidelio L2 has been carefully selected for longer listening comfort. Deluxe memory foam ear-pads provide an ergonomic fit. Not only does the foam mould itself perfectly to the shape of your ear, but it also forms a seal that preserves the best bass response and reduces unwanted outside sounds.

    Speakers tilted to the ear's natural angle for clarity

    Speakers tilted to the ear's natural angle for clarity

    A pre-tilted driver matching the ear cup's natural angle directs the sound straight into the ear canal. This means much less of the coloration that can occur when sound reflects off the outer ear, together with a more realistic soundstage and enhanced comfort.

    Acoustic semi-open back architecture for natural sound

    Acoustic semi-open back architecture for natural sound

    The semi-open back design combines the balanced, transparent sound of an open back with the deep bass and noise isolation expected from a fully closed back. It includes finely woven, acoustically resistant fabric built into the acoustic grilles for controlled noise isolation, minimal leakage and reduced ambient noise.

    Universal remote, mic, 6.3mm adapter and pouch

    Universal remote, mic, 6.3mm adapter and pouch

    Universal remote, mic, 6.3mm adapter and pouch.

    Carefully tested speakers for the best balance in sound

    Speakers are carefully tested for the best balance in sound.

    Excellent noise isolation and spacious listening experience

    Excellent noise isolation yet retaining spatial music experience.

    Premium materials including aluminum and fine leathers

    Premium design in aluminum, real leather, protein leather and fabric.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Semi-open
      Frequency response
      6 - 40 000  Hz
      Speaker diameter
      40 mm
      Impedance
      16 Ohm
      Sensitivity
      105  dB
      Maximum power input
      200  mW
      Distortion (THD)
      < 0.1% THD

    • Connectivity

      Compatible with:
      iPhone®, BlackBerry®, HTC, LG, MOTOROLA, Nokia, Palm®, SAMSUNG, Sony
      Extra connector
      Extra connector is required for older models of Nokia, Sony Ericsson and SAMSUNG. Pleas contact the Consumer care team at www.support.philips.com for assistance.

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      21.9  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      2
      Length
      8.6  inch
      Width
      20.4  cm
      Gross weight
      1.531  kg
      Height
      26  cm
      GTIN
      1 87 12581 69071 4
      Width
      8.0  inch
      Height
      10.2  inch
      Nett weight
      0.706  kg
      Gross weight
      3.375  lb
      Nett weight
      1.556  lb
      Tare weight
      0.825  kg
      Tare weight
      1.819  lb

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      24  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Both
      Width
      19.5  cm
      Depth
      10.2  cm
      Height
      9.4  inch
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      87 12581 69071 7
      Width
      7.7  inch
      Gross weight
      0.689  kg
      Depth
      4.0  inch
      Nett weight
      0.353  kg
      Gross weight
      1.519  lb
      Nett weight
      0.778  lb
      Tare weight
      0.336  kg
      Tare weight
      0.741  lb

    • Accessories

      Storage pouch
      Yes
      Audio cable
      with mic and pick up button
      3.5mm audio cable
      Yes
      Adapter plug
      3.5 - 6.3 mm

    What's in the box?

    Packaging Photograph

    Other items in the box

    • soft pouch
    • iPhone in-line control
    Badge-D2C

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