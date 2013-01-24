Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Headlight restoration kit

HRK00XM
  • See clearly, drive safer See clearly, drive safer See clearly, drive safer
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Headlight restoration kit

    HRK00XM

    See clearly, drive safer

    Compared with other kits that require power tools, our advanced technology delivers excellent results with minimal effort and is simple to use. In four easy steps, consumers can achieve professional results with no power tools needed. See all benefits

    Headlight restoration kit

    See clearly, drive safer

    Compared with other kits that require power tools, our advanced technology delivers excellent results with minimal effort and is simple to use. In four easy steps, consumers can achieve professional results with no power tools needed. See all benefits

    See clearly, drive safer

    Compared with other kits that require power tools, our advanced technology delivers excellent results with minimal effort and is simple to use. In four easy steps, consumers can achieve professional results with no power tools needed. See all benefits

    Headlight restoration kit

    See clearly, drive safer

    Compared with other kits that require power tools, our advanced technology delivers excellent results with minimal effort and is simple to use. In four easy steps, consumers can achieve professional results with no power tools needed. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all accessories

      See clearly, drive safer

      With UV protection

      • With UV protection
      Restore rather than replace

      Restore rather than replace

      Save money by restoring your car headlights instead of buying new ones

      Provides safer nighttime driving

      Provides safer nighttime driving

       UV coating technology restores rather than replaces. A cleaner headlight provides for safe nighttime driving.

      High quality and cost-effective

      High quality and cost-effective

      Cleans both headlights

      This kit will provide you everything you need to clear two car headlights: - 1 bottle of water based Pretreatment (29,5 ml) - 1 bottle of Cleaner/Polish (29,5 ml) 1 bottle of Shine Restorer/Preserver (29,5 ml) - 1 piece sanding paper of 600 (coarse) - 1 piece sanding paper of 1500 (medium) - 1 piece sanding paper of 2000 (fine) - 10 paper towels - 1 pair of gloves (one size fits all)

      Removes haze and yellowing from sun and dirt

      Philips Headlight Restoration Kit takes the haze and yellowing away, restoring the headlights to like-new condition and finish.

      Better light saves lives

      "Over time, headlights wear down and become scratched due to impacts and general deterioration. Plastic headlights are manufactured with an outer ultraviolet (UV) protection coating. This coating degrades from exposure to the elements, causing fading, yellowing, oxidation and can result into loss of up to 40% vision at night"

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        Special pack
        EAN1
        8727900399769
        EAN3
        8727900399776

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products