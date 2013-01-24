See clearly, drive safer
Compared with other kits that require power tools, our advanced technology delivers excellent results with minimal effort and is simple to use. In four easy steps, consumers can achieve professional results with no power tools needed. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
See clearly, drive safer
Compared with other kits that require power tools, our advanced technology delivers excellent results with minimal effort and is simple to use. In four easy steps, consumers can achieve professional results with no power tools needed. See all benefits
See clearly, drive safer
Compared with other kits that require power tools, our advanced technology delivers excellent results with minimal effort and is simple to use. In four easy steps, consumers can achieve professional results with no power tools needed. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
See clearly, drive safer
Compared with other kits that require power tools, our advanced technology delivers excellent results with minimal effort and is simple to use. In four easy steps, consumers can achieve professional results with no power tools needed. See all benefits
Save money by restoring your car headlights instead of buying new ones
UV coating technology restores rather than replaces. A cleaner headlight provides for safe nighttime driving.
This kit will provide you everything you need to clear two car headlights: - 1 bottle of water based Pretreatment (29,5 ml) - 1 bottle of Cleaner/Polish (29,5 ml) 1 bottle of Shine Restorer/Preserver (29,5 ml) - 1 piece sanding paper of 600 (coarse) - 1 piece sanding paper of 1500 (medium) - 1 piece sanding paper of 2000 (fine) - 10 paper towels - 1 pair of gloves (one size fits all)
Philips Headlight Restoration Kit takes the haze and yellowing away, restoring the headlights to like-new condition and finish.
"Over time, headlights wear down and become scratched due to impacts and general deterioration. Plastic headlights are manufactured with an outer ultraviolet (UV) protection coating. This coating degrades from exposure to the elements, causing fading, yellowing, oxidation and can result into loss of up to 40% vision at night"
Packaging Data