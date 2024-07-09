Search terms

    Series 7000 Kitchen Machine

    HR7962/01

    Perfect bakes from your first try

    Take your baking to the next level with the Philips Kitchen Machine. Make expert-level dough in just 3 minutes.* From breads to cakes, take inspiration from hundreds of recipes on the HomeID app and bake like a pro from your very first try.

    Series 7000 Kitchen Machine

    Perfect bakes from your first try

    Create perfect dough in just 3 minutes.*

    • Dough hooks, whisk & beater
    • 5.5L Bowl
    • Powerful 1000W motor
    • 8 speed settings
    ProKnead Technology for expert-level baking

    ProKnead Technology for expert-level baking

    A unique technology that mimics the motion of the hand by pressing and stretching the dough simultaneously, for the perfect, hassle-free elastic dough in just 3 minutes.*

    Dishwasher-safe accessories make cleaning up easy

    Dishwasher-safe accessories make cleaning up easy

    Dishwasher-safe accessoriess promise a hassle-free clean up, time after time.

    HomeID App for inspiring recipes

    HomeID App for inspiring recipes

    Use the HomeID app to get access to hundreds of easy to follow, step-by-step recipes to delight the family with a variety of treats. Join an engaging community to exchange recipes, baking tips and more.

    Splash Guard for mess-free baking

    Splash Guard for mess-free baking

    Keep your counter clean with the splash guard accessory. It ensures that no ingredients leave the bowl and makes pouring easy.

    LED Smart Timer

    LED Smart Timer

    Simply set the countdown on the Smart timer, add your ingredients, and let the Philips kitchen machine do the hard work for you. It also automatically switches off at the end of the set time.

    Perfect Fit Mixing provides a seamless experience

    Perfect Fit Mixing provides a seamless experience

    Scrape all the edges of the bowl, thoroughly mixing all your ingredients, thanks to perfect fit mixing.

    Automatic Bowl Lighting

    Automatic Bowl Lighting

    Illuminates your ingredients for clarity and precision during the mixing process

    Robust Metal Base

    Robust Metal Base

    The metal base is designed to ensure complete stability even when mixing the toughest ingredients.

    8 different speed settings provide complete control

    8 different speed settings provide complete control

    To fulfill all of your mixing and kneading requirements, fast or slow.

    Motor Thermal Protection Sensor

    Motor Thermal Protection Sensor

    A kitchen machine built to last thanks to the special Motor Thermo Protection (MTP) sensor that prevents the motor overheating from frequent use.

    Extra bowl accessory

    Extra bowl accessory

    Double your recipe prep by purchasing an extra bowl, separately, to keep up with all your baking desires

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Design specifications

      Color(s)
      Black
      Housing material
      Metal & High Quality Plastic
      Material bowl
      Stainless steel
      Material bowl tools
      Stainless steel

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      1000  W

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      176 x 360 x 345  mm
      Weight of product
      6.72  kg

    • General specifications

      Number of speed settings
      8

    • Finishing

      Bowl Capacity
      5.5  l
      Bowl Material
      Stainless steel

    • Accessories included

      Dough Hook
      Yes
      Beater
      Yes
      Whisk
      Yes
      5.5L Bowl
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      Made of at least 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Tested using 300g all-purpous flour, 14g butter (room temp.), 5g instant yeast, 160ml water (37C), kneaded for 3 minutes at speed 3.

