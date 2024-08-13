HR7922
Versatility and performance
The Kitchen Machine HR7922 is designed to deliver great results for all recipes. With 3 different types of beaters, you can do a variety of dishes effortlessly and together with the high motor power it is easy to mix the heaviest doughs!See all benefits
The HR7922 has great motor power to mix your favorite recipes in an easy and efforless way
12 speed control selection to get the right setting for every task
Whisk, dough hook, beater and Splash guard guarantee the possibility to create a variety of recipes effortless. Just choose each accessory for the recipe that fits the most.
