Search terms

  • Versatility and performance Versatility and performance Versatility and performance
    -{discount-value}

    7000 Series Kitchen Machines

    HR7922

    Versatility and performance

    The Kitchen Machine HR7922 is designed to deliver great results for all recipes. With 3 different types of beaters, you can do a variety of dishes effortlessly and together with the high motor power it is easy to mix the heaviest doughs!

    See all benefits

    7000 Series Kitchen Machines

    Similar products

    See all Kitchen Machine

    Versatility and performance

    Create your favorite recepies effortlessly

    • 800W
    • 5L stainless steel bowl
    • 4 accessories
    • 12 speeds
    Powerful 800W motor

    Powerful 800W motor

    The HR7922 has great motor power to mix your favorite recipes in an easy and efforless way

    12 Speeds

    12 Speeds

    12 speed control selection to get the right setting for every task

    4 accessories

    4 accessories

    Whisk, dough hook, beater and Splash guard guarantee the possibility to create a variety of recipes effortless. Just choose each accessory for the recipe that fits the most.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      Argentina

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Whisk
      • Dough hooks
      • Beater and Splash guard

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      800  W
      Voltage
      220  V

    • Finishing

      Color(s)
      Black
      Bowl Capacity
      5  L
      Bowl Material
      Stainless steel

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Discover

    My Philips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.