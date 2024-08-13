Search terms

    7000 Series Food processor

    HR7776/91

    Chop, slice, shred, knead, whip and blend

    This Philips 7000 Series Food Processor is the versatile solution for your kitchen needs. With its new innovative metal kneading hook, powerful 1300 W motor and one touch auto button for dough, making bread has never been so easy.

    • 1300W
    • Compact 3 in 1 setup
    • 3.4 L bowl
    Double metal balloon beater for cream and egg whites

    The double metal balloon beater together with the one touch auto button creates fluffy egg whites (up to 600% volume increase) and perfectly whipped cream (up to 200% volume increase). Creating delicious desserts has never been easier!

    Metal kneading hook for perfect bread dough

    Together with the strong motor, this metal kneading hook quickly forms a dough ball from your ingredients. Once the dough is formed, the innovative kneading hook works the dough with the right force and power to enable you to make the tastiest bread.

    PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

    PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!

    One touch auto buttons for bread dough, whipping and ice

    In addition to the manual 12 speed + pulse control, this Avance Food Processor comes with 3 one touch auto buttons. To select them, simply turn the control dial to the "ON" position and press the one touch auto button. The motor then automatically sets the right speed and auto pulse functions for the best results.

    Dishwasher safe accessories

    All Philips Food Processor accessories included in your box are dishwasher safe.

    Large-capacity bowl and blender jar for the whole family

    The extra-large 3.4-liter bowl has a working capacity of 2 liters to handle up to 7 servings of soup, 7 eggs whites or 1.7 kg of dough. A 2.2-liter blender jar handles 1.5 liters of ingredients for up to 5 smoothie portions in one go.

    Reversible disc for shredding (fine and coarse)

    The reversible shredding disc (fine and coarse) is suitable for all types of vegetables.

    Citrus press for fresh orange or grapefruit juice

    Reliable, simple and beautifully designed, the new Philips Jamie Oliver Food Processor boasts a number of useful accessories useful in creating fresh and healthy breakfasts, lunches and dinners. This accessory is ideal for extracting fresh juice from all types of citrus fruit such as oranges and grapefruit.

    XXL 18cm discs for faster execution of all ingredients

    Thanks to the XXL discs (18cm), the Philips food processor will provide you a faster performance saving you time and effort while cooking.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Housing
      ABS
      Bowl including lid
      SAN
      Kneading tool
      POM and metal
      Pusher
      ABS
      Speed knob
      ABS
      Citrus press
      PP
      Knife holder, balloon beater
      POM
      S-blade, knife, metal discs
      Stainless steel

    • Accessories

      Spatula
      Yes
      Adjustable slicing disc
      1-7 mm
      Reversible disc
      slicing/shredding(coarse/fine)
      Citrus press
      Yes
      Stainless steel S-blade
      Yes
      Double balloon beater
      Yes
      Metal kneading hook
      Yes
      Blender Jar
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      1300  W
      Cord length
      1.2  m
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Blender jar max capacity
      2.2L
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz
      Blender jar working capacity
      1.5L
      Safety
      Lid & bowl detection, mechanical 1.5 sec brake
      Bowl max capacity
      3.4L
      Bowl working capacity
      2L

    • General specifications

      Speeds
      12 + pulse
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Integrated cord storage
      Yes
      Functions
      30+
      RPM-Blender&Grinder Mill(max)
      Up to 20000 rpm
      RPM-Blender&Grinder Mill(min)
      Up to 6500 rpm
      Cord length
      1  m
      RPM-Bowl(max)
      Up to 1700 rpm
      RPM-Bowl(min)
      Up to 575 rpm
      Bowl max working capacity
      2.4L (dry/liquid)
      Blender jar working capacity
      1.5L
      Bowl capacity
      3.4  L
      Bowl max working capacity.
      1000g (Flour)
      3 preset buttons
      Yes
      Main unit with bowl
      289x254x436 mm
      blender jar capacity
      2.2 L

