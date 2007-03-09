2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR7625/70
Save space and effort
Save space, effort and time with the vertical-design Philips food processor HR7625/70. It’s extremely powerful and superbly multi-functional so you can finish any preparation task in seconds! Including a blender.
500 W
Compact 2 in 1 setup
2 L bowl
Microstore allows you to store all your accessories inside the bowl for easy and compact storage.
The Philips food processor has two speed settings to match hard or soft ingredients. Plus, a pulse funtion for chopping garlic or crushing ice for example.
With the 500W motor plus 2 speed settings and pulse button you can pick the right speed for optimal results