    Viva Collection Compact Food Processor

    HR7520/10

    If you enjoy healthy homemade meals, you’ll love our Philips Viva Compact Food Processor. We’ve designed this collection especially for hectic lives. You can quickly prepare great dishes, even when they contain the toughest ingredients.

    Great results with even the toughest ingredients

    • 850 W
    • 30 functions
    • 2-in-1 disc
    • Citrus press & mill
    PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

    PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!

    Fast preparation with large feeding tube for minimal pre-cut

    Fast preparation with large feeding tube for minimal pre-cut.

    Quick and easy assembly of all parts

    Quick and easy assembly of all parts.

    All accessories are dishwasher safe

    All accessory parts can be put on the top rack of your dishwasher for easy cleaning.

    Resistant and transparent jar for heavy use

    The 1.5L resistant jar has a working capacity of 1L for up to 5 smoothie portions at once.

    Powerful 850W motor for effortless processing

    Our powerful motor can easily handle a great variety of ingredients such as bread dough, hard vegetables, coffee beans, cheese or chocolate. It also slices and shreds with ease.

    All-in-one: knead, whisk, shred, slice, grind and juice

    With more than 30 functions, there is no limit to what you can make: meals, bread, sauces, ground coffee beans, juices and more. Use its high quality and multifunctional accessories to chop, puree and mince ingredients (S-blade), or just slice and shred (2-in-1 disc). Whatever you’re in the mood for!

    Color-coded speed and accessories guide for easy matching

    For perfect results every time, just match the accessory color to the same speed color. Use speed 1 to whip cream, beat eggs, make pastries and bread doughs. Speed 2 is ideal to chop onions, mince meat, make smoothies and more.

    Smaller footprint and in-bowl storage for all accessories

    The compact Viva Food Processor takes up less counter top space, yet it is fully equipped with all of the kitchen essentials that you can easily store inside of the bowl.

    2 –in-1 double-sided stainless steel discs: shred & slice

    Ergonomic, double-sided disc makes it easy to slice with one side and shred with the other side!

    Make up to 5 portions at same time with 1.5L bowl capacity

    The generous 2.1L bowl (1.5 L working capacity) lets you blend up to 5 portions of cold soup in one go.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Blade unit S-blade
      • Citrus press
      • Emulsifying tool
      • Jar
      • Kneading tool
      • Mill
      • Reversible disc

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      850  W
      Capacity bowl
      2.1  L
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz
      Working capacity bowl
      500g flour or 1.5  L

    • Design

      Color
      Black

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      244x244x377  mm

    • General specifications

      Product features
      • Cord storage
      • Dishwasher safe
      • Integrated cord storage
      • Non-slip feet
      • Pulse
      Number of speed settings
      2 + pulse
      Number of slicing disc
      1 (reversible)

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      ABS
      Material accessories
      Metal (2-in1 disc) and plastic (Kneading tool & emulsifying disk)
      Material blade
      Stainless steel
      Material jar
      SAN
      Material pulp container/pusher
      SAN

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

