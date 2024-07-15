Search terms

  • Enjoy effortless homemade meals every day Enjoy effortless homemade meals every day Enjoy effortless homemade meals every day
    -{discount-value}

    Daily Collection Compact Food Processor

    HR7310/01

    Enjoy effortless homemade meals every day

    If you enjoy healthy homemade meals but have a busy schedule, you’ll love our Philips Daily Compact Food Processor. We’ve designed this compact collection especially for hectic lives. You can quickly and effortlessly prepare great dishes.

    See all benefits

    Daily Collection Compact Food Processor

    Similar products

    See all Food Processor

    Enjoy effortless homemade meals every day

    with essential accessories and space-saving design

    • 700 W
    • 16 functions
    • 2-in-1 disc
    • In-bowl storage
    Powerful 700W motor for effortless processing

    Powerful 700W motor for effortless processing

    Our powerful motor can easily handle a variety of ingredients from bread dough to hard vegetables, cheese and chocolate. It also slices and shreds with ease.

    Fast preparation with large feeding tube for minimal pre-cut

    Fast preparation with large feeding tube for minimal pre-cut

    Fast preparation with large feeding tube for minimal pre-cut.

    Quick and easy assembly of all parts

    Quick and easy assembly of all parts

    Quick and easy assembly of all parts.

    All accessories are dishwasher safe

    All accessories are dishwasher safe

    All accessory parts can be put on the top rack of your dishwasher for easy cleaning.

    Convenient all-in-one appliance: knead, whisk, shred, slice

    With more than 16 functions, there is no limt to what you can make: meals, bread, sauces and more. Use the high quality and multi-functional accessories to chop, puree and mince ingredients with the S-blade, or slice and shred with the 2-in-1 disc. Whatever you’re in the mood for, whip, whisk, knead and more.

    Color-coded speed and accessories guide for easy matching

    For perfect results every time, just match the accessory color to the same speed color. Use speed 1 to whip cream, beat eggs, make pastries and bread doughs. Speed 2 is ideal to chop onions, mince meat, make smoothies and more.

    Smaller footprint and in bowl storage for all accessories

    The compact Daily Food Processor takes up less countertop space, yet is fully equipped with all of the kitchen essentials that you can easily store inside of the bowl.

    2 –in-1 double-sided stainless steel discs: shred & slice

    Ergonomic, double-sided disc makes it easy to slice with one side and shred with the other side!

    Make up to 5 portions at same time with 1.5L bowl capacity

    The generous 2.1L bowl (1.5 L working capacity) lets you blend up to 5 portions of soup in one go.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Blade unit S-blade
      • Emulsifying tool
      • Kneading tool
      • Reversible disc

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      700  W
      Capacity bowl
      2.1  L
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz
      Working capacity bowl
      1.5 (or 500g flour)  L

    • Design

      Color
      White

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      244x244x377  mm

    • General specifications

      Number of slicing disks
      1 (reversible)
      Product features
      • Cord storage
      • Dishwasher safe
      • Integrated cord storage
      • Non-slip feet
      • Pulse
      Number of speed settings
      2 + pulse

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      ABS
      Material accessories
      Metal (2-in1 disc) and plastic (Kneading tool & emulsifying disk)
      Material blade
      Stainless steel
      Material pulp container/pusher
      SAN

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Discover

    My Philips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.