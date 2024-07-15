Search terms

    3000 Series Food processor

    HR7301/90

    The new 3000 Series HR7301 is the perfect food processor for your daily rotine. With 750W of motor power and 4 accessories, it gives you versatility to create your recipes with great results and performance!

    3000 Series Food processor

    Power of 750W and 4 accessories

    • 750W Motor Power
    • 1,5L bowl capacity
    • 2 speeds
    • 4 Accessories
    750W Motor power to provide great performance to create your favorite recipes effortless

    1.5L bowl capacity to prepare recipes for the whole family

    2 years warranty

    Whether your ingredients are hard or you want to finely blend them, PowerChop technology can do it all. Thanks to its blade shape, cutting angle, and bowl design, you will get the best results every time.

    S-Blade, 2L blender jar, slicing insert disc and shredding insert disc to create your favorite recipes

    2 speeds settings

    2 speeds settings with color code for perfect control

    Use the right speed setting for each accessory

    With color code function, you can have the best results of each accessory using the right speed for it based on their color.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      Brazil

    • General specifications

      Speed setting
      2
      Jar capacity
      1.5L
      Accessories
      4

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Plastic
      Material jar
      Plastic
      Color
      Black

    • Service

      Warranty
      2 years

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      750W
      Volt
      220V

