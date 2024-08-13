Search terms

    Flip&Juice™ Blender High speed blender with juicer module

    HR3770/00

    Blend, flip, juice.

    New Philips Flip & Juice™ Blender with revolutionary jar design and integrated filter system, creates clear and pulpy juices next to silky smoothies and chunky nut-butters. Keep your family happy with ultimate variety of texture.

    Flip&Juice™ Blender High speed blender with juicer module

    Blend, flip, juice.

    Clear or pulpy juice with Flip & Juice™ technology

    • Flip&Juice™ Technology
    • ProBlend Ultra Technology
    • HomeID app
    • Quick Select Programs
    • Quick Cleaning Program
    Clear and pulpy juices with Flip & Juice™ Technology

    Clear and pulpy juices with Flip & Juice™ Technology

    New Philips Flip & Juice Blender is our first high speed blender with juicing module. Thanks to revolutionary jar design and integrated filter, you get your drink with a texture adjusted to your family's preferences. From perfectly silky smoothies to clear or pulpy juices, our most advanced blender offers the widest variety. It combines blending and juicing in one solution, saves space in your kitchen.

    ProBlend Ultra Technology

    ProBlend Ultra Technology

    ProBlend Ultra technology combines 3 features custom-designed to work perfectly together for ultimate variety of taste and texture just as you like it every time.

    ProBlend Ultra jar guiding ingredients back to flow

    ProBlend Ultra jar guiding ingredients back to flow

    ProBlend Ultra jar is designed with one-of-a-kind ribs to continuously guide ingredients back into the blending flow, so that all ingredients are back in the blade area for optimal blending results

    ProBlend Ultra motor for optimal ingredient flow

    ProBlend Ultra motor for optimal ingredient flow

    ProBlend Ultra technology combines 3 features custom-designed to work perfectly together for ultimate variety of taste and texture just as you like it every time. ProBlend Ultra motor with 1500W power drives the blending flow and evenly circulates all ingredients.

    ProBlend Ultra blades for the optimal texture

    ProBlend Ultra blades for the optimal texture

    ProBlend Ultra blades are uniquely designed with a combination of a serrated blade, for crushing hard ingredients into smaller pieces, and sharp blades for slicing them into the finest texture.

    Unlock your home's full potential with HomeID app

    Unlock your home's full potential with HomeID app

    Download the HomeID app and discover hundreds of recipes for your new blender, including fresh ideas for drinks, snacks, desserts, or even whole meals. Making healthy food choices has never tasted so good, with simple but flavourful twists on all kinds of family favourites. From healthier chocolate desserts to nutritious main courses, HomeID has recipes you'll love.

    Quick select programs for your convenience

    Quick select programs for your convenience

    Quick select programs on digital display are defined with time and speed setting so that your favorite recipes are at your fingertips. They include; clear juice, pulpy juice, smoothie, nut-butter, dessert, soup, sauce as well as ice-crushing and cleaning functions.

    Quick cleaning function for hassle-free cleaning

    Quick cleaning function for hassle-free cleaning

    Activate cleaning function with a small amount of water and dish soap, enjoy hassle-free cleaning in just 2 minutes. Cleaning function removes even the stubborn residue like cake batters and nut butters.

    Dishwasher-safe detachable parts

    Dishwasher-safe detachable parts

    All detachable parts are dishwasher safe. ProBlend Ultra Blade is specially designed to prevent food particles getting trapped underneath the blades for easier cleaning.

    Large capacity jar for the family

    Large capacity jar for the family

    2L Tritan™ jar with 1.8L effective capacity: so there’s enough for all the family. Durable and smell resistant Tritan™ jar of high quality, dishwasher safe, BPA Free and easy to grip thanks to round shaped handles.

    Detachable parts

    Detachable parts

    Juicer attachment comes with detachable parts, easy to rinse and dishwasher-safe

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Design specifications

      Material blade
      Stainless steel
      Material blender jar
      Tritan

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Paddles
      • Measuring cup

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      1500
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Cord length
      1.0 m
      Frequency
      50/60
      Max Jar Capacity
      2 l
      Interface
      Digital

    • Design

      Color
      Black and copper

    • General specifications

      Cord storage
      Yes
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Speed setting
      12
      Product features
      • Flip&Juice™ technology
      • ProBlend Ultra technology
      • ProBlend Ultra jar
      • ProBlend Ultra motor
      • ProBlend Ultra blades
      • HomeID App
      • Quick select programs
      • Quick cleaning function
      • Dishwasher-safe parts
      • 2L capacity
      • Sustainability
      Prefix programs
      8

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Metal

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      > 98% recycled paper

