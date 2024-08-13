Clear and pulpy juices with Flip & Juice™ Technology

New Philips Flip & Juice Blender is our first high speed blender with juicing module. Thanks to revolutionary jar design and integrated filter, you get your drink with a texture adjusted to your family's preferences. From perfectly silky smoothies to clear or pulpy juices, our most advanced blender offers the widest variety. It combines blending and juicing in one solution, saves space in your kitchen.