    Viva Collection Mixer

    HR3745/11

    Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes

    The Philips mixer helps you create delicious fluffy cakes, and breads for your family. Air conic mixing allows shorter whipping time and smoother cake batter. Its powerful 450 W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs.

    Viva Collection Mixer

    Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes

    Up to 25% faster* with powerful 450W motor

    • 400W
    • 5 speeds + turbo
    • Autodriven 3L Bowl
    • Deep purple
    The unique conic shaped beater allows maximum incorporation of air that contributes fluffy texture and smooth cake batter

    The bowl was designed to seamlessly match the conic shaped beaters for best mixing results.

    The automatic driven bowl rotates to allow for better and more thorough mixing.

    With one simple touch you can release the beaters or dough hooks.

    The suction feet keeps your stand and bowl mixer stable & grounded to the surface.

    The powerful 400W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs.

    Keeping your cables tidy is easy with the cord clip

    The cord storage clip helps you keep your kitchen tidy.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Double balloon beater
      • Kneading tool

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      400  W
      Cord length
      1.2  m
      Capacity bowl
      3  L
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz

    • Design

      Color
      White
      Color of control panel
      Cashmere Grey

    • General specifications

      Product features
      • Cord storage
      • On/off switch
      • Turbo function
      Number of speed settings
      5 + turbo

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      ABS plastic
      Material accessories
      Stainless Steel

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

