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  • Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes
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    5000 Series Mixer

    HR3745/00

    Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes

    The Philips mixer helps you create delicious fluffy cakes, and breads for your family. Air conic mixing allows shorter whipping time and smoother cake batter. Its powerful 450 W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs.

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    5000 Series Mixer

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    Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes

    Up to 25% faster* with powerful 450W motor

    • 450 W
    • 5 speeds + turbo
    • Autodriven 3L Bowl
    • Cashmere grey
    Conic shaped beater for maximum air incorporation

    Conic shaped beater for maximum air incorporation

    The unique conic shaped beater allows maximum incorporation of air that contributes fluffy texture and smooth cake batter

    450W motor power for even the toughest of doughs

    450W motor power for even the toughest of doughs

    The powerful 450W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs.

    Seamless mixing for airy batter

    Seamless mixing for airy batter

    The bowl was designed to seamlessly match the conic shaped beaters for best mixing results.

    Automatic driven 3.0L bowl for thorough mixing

    Automatic driven 3.0L bowl for thorough mixing

    The automatic driven bowl rotates to allow for better and more thorough mixing.

    Easy beater ejection button

    Easy beater ejection button

    With one simple touch you can release the beaters or dough hooks.

    Suction feet for stable mixing

    Suction feet for stable mixing

    The suction feet keeps your stand and bowl mixer stable & grounded to the surface.

    Keeping your cables tidy is easy with the cord clip

    The cord storage clip helps you keep your kitchen tidy.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      ABS Plastic
      Secondary Material
      Metal
      Pre-programmed settings
      No
      Functions
      whisking, kneading
      Product type
      hand mixer
      Number of servings
      12
      Cord length
      1.2
      Cord storage
      yes
      Timer
      No
      Technology
      NA
      Integrated on /off switch
      yes
      Dishwasher safe parts
      No
      Capacity level indicator
      yes
      Jar material
      Plastic PP
      Blade Material
      stainless steel
      Rotations per minute (RPM)
      1150
      BPA free
      Yes
      Pulse function
      No
      Blades detachable
      Yes
      Ability to crush ice
      No
      Ability to blend hot ingredients
      No
      Recipe book
      No
      Noise level (standard)
      Lc = 86 dB (A)
      Warranty
      2 years
      Compatitable with Dry-food
      No
      Self-clearing functionality
      No

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      450
      Voltage
      230
      Frequency
      50
      Number in pack
      1
      Battery Product
      No
      Energy Efficiency rating
      No

    • Compatibility

      Included Accessories 1
      Double balloon beater
      Included Accessories 2
      dough hook
      Related Accessories 1
      User manual
      Related Accessories 2
      Warranty card

    • Safety feature

      Safety certification
      yes
      Automatic shut-off
      No
      Temperature indicator
      No
      Automatic blade stop
      No
      Child lock
      NA

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      220mm
      Product Width
      150mm
      Product Height
      230mm
      Product Weight
      0.9kg
      Package Length
      35
      Package Width
      23.5
      Package Height
      21
      Package Weight
      2.48

    • Durability

      Case
      >90% recycled materials
      User Manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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