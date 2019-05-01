3000 Series Philips 3000 Series Mixer
Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
Our new 3000 Series mixer makes baking easier for fast, delicious results every time. Prepare cake mixes and batters up to 20% faster*. Lightweight, ergonomic design makes all your mixing easy and comfortable.
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3000 Series Philips 3000 Series Mixer
Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy Lightweight and faster with cone-shaped beaters 300 W 5 speeds + turbo Strip beaters & dough hooks Lightweight 5 speeds + Turbo to handle every kitchen task
A selection of 5 different speeds lets chose just the right setting for every task.
Cord clip for tidy storage
The cord wraps around and fixes into place with a clip for tidy storage.
Large eject button to release beaters with one touch
Release the beaters or dough hooks with one touch of the large, clear eject button.
Smooth surfaces for easy cleaning
Smooth surfaces and dishwasher-safe accessories make for fast, easy cleaning.
Non-slip grip for easy handling Cone-shaped beaters work up to 20% faster*
Cone-shaped beaters work up to 20% faster* — covering a larger surface area in less time and incorporating air into the batter for a smooth, fluffy texture.
Two pairs of strip beaters, plus dough hooks
Beaters and dough hooks attach easily with a click you can hear so you know you've done it right.
Lightweight and designed for comfort
Lightweight, ergonomic design makes mixing comfortable and easy.
Dishwasher-safe stainless steel accessories
The mixer comes with two pairs of beaters in high-quality, dishwasher-safe stainless steel.
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Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
General Specification
Primary Material
Plastic Secondary Material
Metal Pre-programmed settings
No Functions
Kneading, whisking Product Type
hand mixer Non-slip feet
Yes Interface
speed selection knob Cord length
1.2 m Cord storage
Yes Timer
No Integrated on /off switch
Yes Cool-touch handgrips
Yes Dishwasher safe parts
Yes Blade Material
Stainless steel Rotations per minute (RPM)
1150 BPA free
Yes Pulse function
No Blades detachable
Yes Ability to crush ice
No Ability to blend hot ingredients
No Recipe book
No Noise level (standard)
Lc = 83 dB(A) Warranty
2 years
Technical Specifications
Power
300 Voltage
230 Frequency
50 Number in pack
1 Battery Product
No Energy Efficiency rating
NA
Compatibility
Included Accessories 1
Strip beater Included Accessories 2
dough hook Related Accessories 1
User manual Related Accessories 2
Warrantee card
Safety feature
Safety certification
Yes Automatic shut-off
No Temperature indicator
No Automatic blade stop
No Child lock
No
Weight and Dimensions
Product Length
8.4 Product Width
18.7 Product Height
31.6 Product Weight
0.927 Package Length
10.5 Package Width
21 Package Height
19.4 Package Weight
1.16
Durability
Case
>75% recycled materials
Country of Origin
Produced In
China
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Whipping 4 eggwhites vs. predecessor
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