    HR3704/11

    Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy

    Our new Daily mixer makes baking easier for fast, delicious results every time. Prepare cake mixes and batters up to 20% faster*. Lightweight, ergonomic design makes all your mixing easy and comfortable.

    Lightweight and faster with cone-shaped beaters

    • 280W
    • 5 speeds + turbo
    • Strip beaters & dough hooks
    • Lightweight
    5 speeds + Turbo to handle every kitchen task

    A selection of 5 different speeds lets chose just the right setting for every task.

    Cord clip for tidy storage

    The cord wraps around and fixes into place with a clip for tidy storage.

    Large eject button to release beaters with one touch

    Release the beaters or dough hooks with one touch of the large, clear eject button.

    Smooth surfaces for easy cleaning

    Smooth surfaces and dishwasher-safe accessories make for fast, easy cleaning.

    Non-slip grip for easy handling

    Cone-shaped beaters work up to 20% faster*

    Cone-shaped beaters work up to 20% faster* — covering a larger surface area in less time and incorporating air into the batter for a smooth, fluffy texture.

    Two pairs of strip beaters, plus dough hooks

    Beaters and dough hooks attach easily with a click you can hear so you know you've done it right.

    Lightweight and designed for comfort

    Lightweight, ergonomic design makes mixing comfortable and easy.

    Dishwasher-safe stainless steel accessories

    The mixer comes with two pairs of beaters in high-quality, dishwasher-safe stainless steel.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Dough hooks
      • Strip beaters

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.2  m
      Power
      280  W
      Voltage
      220-240  V

    • Design

      Color
      Black

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      186X84X154  mm
      Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
      212X106X196  mm
      Weight of product
      0.852  kg
      Weight incl. packaging
      1.148  kg

    • Whipping 4 eggwhites vs. predecessor

