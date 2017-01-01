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  • Fast, fresh and fun Fast, fresh and fun Fast, fresh and fun

    Daily Collection Mini blender

    HR2874/00

    Fast, fresh and fun

    The new Philips Mini-Blender helps you to prepare different recipes like smoothies, shakes, soups, dips, cocktails… Now with its convenient On-the-Go bottle you can enjoy all your favourite blender beverages everywhere. Enjoy!

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    Daily Collection Mini blender

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    See all Blender

    Fast, fresh and fun

    Compact blender with portable 'On the Go' bottle

    • 350 W, 0,6 l
    • Filter
    • with mini chopper
    • On the Go bottle accessory
    Blend and go bottle for easy carriage

    Blend and go bottle for easy carriage

    Thanks to its On-the-Go bottle you can enjoy of all your beverages everywhere.

    Blender with 350W motor power

    Blender with 350W motor power

    350W powerful for blending and mixing easily.

    Break-resistant blender beaker

    Break-resistant blender beaker

    Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic blender beaker.

    Blender with multi chopper for soft and hard ingredients

    Blender with multi chopper for soft and hard ingredients

    The multi chopper accessory complete your blender. This chopper chops vegetable like onions, herbs, nuts and meat into fine pieces.

    Blender filter for clear juice and soy bean milk

    Blender filter for clear juice and soy bean milk

    Easy blend soy bean milk or fruit juice pips and seeds

    Detachable blender blade

    Detachable blender blade

    Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the blender jar.

    Cord storage keeps kitchen surface neat and tidy

    Cord storage keeps kitchen surface neat and tidy

    With the blender's cord storage you can store your cord easily and it will keep your kitchen neat and tidy.

    All parts are dishwasher safe

    All parts are dishwasher safe

    All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Material housing
      ABS Plastic
      Color(s)
      Grey and white
      Material blade
      Stainless steel
      Material knives
      Stainless steel
      Material bottle
      SAN

    • Accessories

      Mini chopper
      Yes
      Filter
      Yes
      Tumbler bottle
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      350  W
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz
      Capacity blender jar
      0.6  l
      Capacity bottle
      0.6  l
      Capacity multi chopper
      350  ml

    • General specifications

      Cord storage
      Yes
      Speed setting
      1
      Detachable blade
      Yes

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