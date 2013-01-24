Home
Juicer

HR2825
    Homemade juice easily

    With this juicer you can make delicious fresh juice easily. And due to its compact design it's very easy to store too. See all benefits

    Homemade juice easily

    With this juicer you can make delicious fresh juice easily. And due to its compact design it's very easy to store too. See all benefits

    With this juicer you can make delicious fresh juice easily. And due to its compact design it's very easy to store too. See all benefits

    Homemade juice easily

    With this juicer you can make delicious fresh juice easily. And due to its compact design it's very easy to store too. See all benefits

      Homemade juice easily

      Compact for easy storage

      • 220W
      • 0.5L

      Juice continuously using the 500ml detachable pulp container

      Juice continuously using the 500 ml detachable pulp container.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White with green accents
        Material housing and clamps
        PP
        Material lid
        SAN

      • General specifications

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Safety clamps
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1,2  m
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        220  W
        Pulp container
        500  ml
        Voltage
        220-240  V

