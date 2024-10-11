Search terms

    5000 Series Blender

    HR2765/00

    Blend beyond the limits

    Enrich your culinary canvas with Philips 5000 Series Blender. Enjoy finest blends even from the recipes with frozen fruits, ice cubes, and nuts. Sleek design for your kitchen counter. Detachable dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning.

    HR2765/00

    Prepare smoothies, dips, sauces, pastes, and more

    • Blender
    Finest blends with ProBlend Plus technology

    Motor, blades, and tumbler designed to work together for perfect results so that you can have finest blends even from the recipes with ice cubes, nuts, and frozen fruits.

    800 W ProBlend Plus motor for effortless blending

    The ProBlend Plus motor creates a fast circulation of the ingredients for effortless blending

    ProBlend Plus blades for silky-smooth texture

    The ProBlend Plus blade crushes and blends the hardest ingredients into finest texture thanks to long, thick, and sharp 6 blades

    ProBlend Plus tumbler for perfect circulation of ingredients

    The ProBlend Plus tumbler pushes the ingredients back to the circulation thanks to its ribs so that everything is evenly blended for smooth results.

    700 ml tumbler with lid for storage or on-the-go

    Blend and go with the handy 700 ml tumbler. Make your daily smoothie, then pop on a leak-proof lid to take it with you. Or store it in the fridge for later. The tumbler is made with Tritan from Eastman, it is 100% BPA free, shatter-resistant, and dishwasher-safe.

    Elegant compact design suits every kitchen

    Add stylish touch to your kitchen. Stainless steel design with a compact footprint and detachable parts for easy storage.

    Versatile personal blender makes all your favorite recipes

    Enjoy a wide variety of homemade recipes; velvety smoothies, creamy shakes, and thick rich sauces.

    HomeID app for all the inspiration you need

    Discover a world of delicious recipes! Explore our HomeID app for tasty drinks, soups, sauces and more plus tips and guidance for using your blender.

    Press and twist for one-touch simplicity

    The press-and-twist tumbler eliminates buttons and dials. Blend effortlessly, all in one simple motion.

    Detachable blades for easy cleaning

    Rinse the detachable blades under the tap or pop them in the dishwasher for thorough cleaning.

    Dishwasher-safe for carefree daily use

    All detachable parts are easy to rinse and dishwasher safe. Durable tumblers and cups made with Tritan from Eastman withstand daily wash cycles for long-lasting enjoyment.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Color(s)
      Silver
      Material housing
      Metal & Plastic
      Material jar
      Tritan Plastic
      Material blade
      Stainless steel

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      300ml tumbler, 1 lid

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      800  W
      Cord length
      0.85  m
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz
      Effective capacity
      700 + 500  ml

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight of product
      2.23  kg
      Item length
      14.4cm
      Item width
      14cm
      Item height
      38.3cm

    • General specifications

      Speeds
      1 speed and manual Pulse operation
      Type of lid
      Sport lid & Flat lid
      Dishwasher safe
      Detachable parts are dishwasher safe
      Blade
      6-star blade

    • Guarantee

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

