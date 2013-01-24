Home
Daily Collection

Meat mincer

HR2710/10
1 Awards
  • High performance mincing, ultra-compact design High performance mincing, ultra-compact design High performance mincing, ultra-compact design
    This compact Philips Meat Mincer is designed to save you significant amount of kitchen space both during usage and storage. At the same time, thanks to its sturdy motor and metal coupling, you can mince high quantities of meat. See all benefits

    This compact Philips Meat Mincer is designed to save you significant amount of kitchen space both during usage and storage. At the same time, thanks to its sturdy motor and metal coupling, you can mince high quantities of meat. See all benefits

    This compact Philips Meat Mincer is designed to save you significant amount of kitchen space both during usage and storage. At the same time, thanks to its sturdy motor and metal coupling, you can mince high quantities of meat. See all benefits

      High performance mincing, ultra-compact design

      Superior motor for up to 1.7kg/min mincing

      Strong motor with 450W nominal and 1600 W blocked power

      450W nominal, 1600W blocked power for mincing quick and easy.

      Mincing capacity up to 1.7kgs in 1 minute

      Mincing capacity up to 1.7kgs in 1 minute.

      Full metal coupling for heavy duty performance

      The full metal gear coupling is designed to withstand heavy duty mincing.

      Hygienic stainless steel cutting knife stays sharp

      Hygienic stainless steel cutting knife stays sharp.

      Innovative 2 sided cleaning tool

      Innovative 2 sided cleaning tool shortens cleaning time with 50%. After mincing, simply click the mincing screen onto the cleaning tool and rinse under running water. No more tedious cleaning of clogged screen holes!

      Self-correcting knife and screw for always correct assembly

      The knife can only be assembled correctly on the feeding screw.

      2 hygienic stainless steel grinding discs (5, 8 mm)

      Motor protection device

      Easy self feeding for effortless mincing

      Easy to carry thanks to the integrated handle

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        Cleaning tool

      • Design and finishing

        Color(s)
        White/Caribbean Blue
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material of accessories
        Stainless steel
        Material of main body
        ABS plastic

      • General specifications

        Number of speed settings
        1

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.0  m
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Power
        1600  W

