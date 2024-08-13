Search terms

    Daily Collection ProMix Handblender

    HR2531/00

    Fast and efficient blending with touch of a button

    With powerful motor and unique ergonomic design the new daily hand blender provides fast and efficient blending with the touch of a button, helping you effortlessly prepare healthy homemade meals every day

    Daily Collection ProMix Handblender

    Fast and efficient blending with touch of a button

    Enjoy effortless healthy homemade meals every day

    • Intuitive
    • Easy
    • Powerful
    Anti-Splash blade guard

    Anti-Splash blade guard

    The special wave shapes in the bottom part of the hand blender blending bar guarantees no splashes or mess while you blend

    Ergonomic design

    Ergonomic design

    The robust and ergonomic design offers convenience and ease of use for consumers

    ProMix Advanced blending technology

    ProMix Advanced blending technology

    Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending

    Single button release system

    Single button release system

    Easily attach and detach accessories for various functions with one press of a button.

    650W Powerful Motor

    With strong 650W powerful motor ensure poweful blending for your daily homemade meals

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Design specifications

      Material housing
      Plastic
      Material bar
      Plastic

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Beaker
      • Blade unit S-blade

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      650  W

    • Design

      Color
      White

    • General specifications

      Speed setting
      1

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

