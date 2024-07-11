Search terms

  • Blend simply and smoothly in seconds Blend simply and smoothly in seconds Blend simply and smoothly in seconds
    -{discount-value}

    ProMix Hand blender 3000 Series

    HR2520/01

    Blend simply and smoothly in seconds

    The Philips Hand Blender Series 3000 features a mighty 400W motor and ProMix advanced blending technology to quickly blend your favorite ingredients; from soups and smoothies, to purees and dips. All with a lightweight, ergonomic design.

    See all benefits

    ProMix Hand blender 3000 Series

    Similar products

    See all Hand Blender

    Blend simply and smoothly in seconds

    Smooth and effortless everyday blending

    • 400 W
    • Beaker
    • White
    • Plastic
    Robust 400W motor

    Robust 400W motor

    With a strong 400W motor, you can power through your daily blending tasks for effortlessly smooth results.

    ProMix advanced blending technology

    ProMix advanced blending technology

    Developed together with the prestigious Stuttgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique and advanced blending technology. With a triangular-shaped blade design that creates optimal food flow as you blend, ensuring consistent and fast blending, time after time.

    Anti-splash design keeps mess to a minimum

    Anti-splash design keeps mess to a minimum

    The specially designed blade guard features a closed cage around it to keep mess to a minimum and protect you from any splash-back while you're blending.

    Slip-free ergonomic grip

    Slip-free ergonomic grip

    The strong grip of the hand blender has been specially designed to enable superior comfort and control. The ergonomic grip prevents slippage and minimizes any stress or tension on your hands while you're using it.

    Lightweight and slim for easy handling

    Lightweight and slim for easy handling

    The lightweight and slim design works in unison with the ergonmic grip to make the blender super easy and comfortable to handle.

    Transparent mixing tumbler

    Transparent mixing tumbler

    The transparent mixing tumbler is the perfect partner for your hand blender, with scaled measurements to help get your required ingredient quantities just right. The tumbler can be used for hot or cold food.

    Easy to clean under the tap

    Easy to clean under the tap

    The blending bar is easy to clean by simply rinsing it under running water.

    Compact size to store away neatly

    Compact size to store away neatly

    Thanks to its compact size, the hand blender can be neatly stored in a kitchen drawer, no need to keep it out on the counter top.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.2  m
      Power
      400  W

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight of product
      0.58  kg
      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      67 x 67 x 372 mm

    • General specifications

      Product features
      • Robust 400W motor
      • ProMix Technology
      • Special bar cage
      • Ergonomic Grip design
      • Easy to use button
      • Light Weight

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      White
      Material of main body
      PP

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Discover

    My Philips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.