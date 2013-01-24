Chop like a chef
At last you can chop like a chef. Philips OnionChef chopper with ChopDrop technology gives you dry, regular pieces of onion and other ingredients. Thanks to the separate high speed blade you can also grind meat, chop herbs and so much more. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Recognizing how unpleasant and difficult chopping onions is, Philips has cleverly developed ChopDrop technology to allow you to chop them like a chef in an easy way. The uniquely designed chamber keeps the onion in, while the three sharp blades are chopping. Once the pieces reach the optimal size, they are dropped in the bowl: dry & regular every time. Perfect for onions, but also other vegetables, fruit, cheese, nuts & more.
The powerful 500W motor of the Philips OnionChef chopper ensures you can chop even hard ingredients quick and easy.
The Philips OnionChef chopper uses an optimal slow speed for its ChopDrop technology. This ensures you can always achieve dry and regular pieces of onion and other delicate ingredients, such as zucchini, boiled eggs, pepper, mozzarella, as well as hard ones - such as nuts, carrots and more. Ideal for your favourite daily dishes, as well as appetizers (salsa, tzatziki), sauces, risottos and more!
Like any other chef, the Philips OnionChef chopper with its additional high speed chopping blade allows you also to achieve finely chopped result of a large variety of ingredients, such as meat, nuts, dried fruit, herbs, Parmesan, chocolate and more. Finely grind meat for steak tartare, meat balls, sauce Bolognese or tacos; prepare homemade pesto and humus, energy bars or simply a fresh dressing for your favorite salad.
Philips OnionChef chopper is equipped with 2 speeds and automatic speed selection. The different functions require a different speed for achieving the optimal result - slow speed for the coarse chopping with ChopDrop technology and high speed for the fine chopping with the separate high speed blade. The product detects the desired function and adjusts the needed speed automatically to ensure achieving the desired end result every time.
The activation of the Philips OnionChef cannot be any easier - simply press down the top of the product towards the bowl. No extra buttons, settings or switches. Chopping like a chef at a single touch.
The Philips OnionChef chopper comes with a large 1.1L bowl. It allows you to prepare the necessary amount of your essential ingredients.
The Philips OnionChef chopper is easy to clean. You can rinse clean all parts with water or simply place them in the dishwasher.
Philips OnionChef chopper is equipped with sharp stainless steel blades. The three fine blades of the ChopDrop technology ensure dry and regular chopping of delicate ingredients without mashing. The separately provided high speed chopping blade, however, is capable of crushing even hard ingredients.
The large ChopDrop chamber of the Philips OnionChef chopper is designed to allow you to place a whole large onion cut in half. You now only need to peel it and make a single cut with your knife. The OnionChef does the rest for you, ensuring you do not have the unpleasant contact with the onion.
