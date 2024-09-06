Search terms

    Series 5000 Blender Core

    HR2224/00

    Perfectly fine results twice as fast

    ProBlend Crush technology turns toughest ingredients into finest smoothies twice as fast. Our unique 4-star blades in combination with our efficiently designed 800 W motor crush ice and big pieces to perfection.

    Series 5000 Blender Core

    • ProBlend Crush Technology
    2-year worldwide warranty

    You enjoy a 2-year worldwide warranty on our blenders – which is our guarantee of long-lasting quality and operation.

    Powerful, yet energy efficient 800 W motor

    Powerful but energy efficient 800 W motor for balancing power efficiency and perfect blending results. Designed to maximize the performance of the ProBlend Crush technology.

    Perfectly crushed ice and tough ingredients, 2x faster

    ProBlend Crush technology turns toughest ingredients into finest smoothies twice as fast. Our unique 4-star blades in combination with our efficiently designed 800 W motor crush ice and big pieces to perfection.

    Maximum 2 L capacity, working jar capacity 1.5 L

    The large 2 L jar has a working capacity of 1.5 L for deliciously blended smoothies to share with the whole family or save for later.

    Easy-grip control dial with 3 speed settings

    Our control dial is molded with non-slip grip, so you can easily control the blender speed. From gentle blending for soft fruits – to a burst of power for harder fruit and vegetables. It’s up to you with our manual speed control.

    Removable blade unit for easy cleaning

    Its removable blade unit is designed for more thorough cleaning. All detachable parts are also dishwasher safe.

    Dishwasher-safe parts

    All detachable parts of your Philips blender are dishwasher safe.

    Large innovative ribbed design jar

    The innovative ribbed jar design ensures the optimal flow of ingredients for the finest blending results.

    Pulse function for smoother blending

    Blend your mixes thoroughly smooth by using the handy pulse control – so all the bits and pieces are brought down to the blades for another round of fine blending.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Accessories

      Included
      Jar

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      800  W
      Cord length
      0.85  m
      Capacity jar
      2  L
      Working capacity jar
      1.5  L

    • Design

      Color
      White

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
      200x336x276  mm
      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      180x167x408  mm
      Weight of product
      2.09  kg
      Weight incl. packaging
      2.82  kg

    • General specifications

      Type of lid
      Removable
      Product features
      • Dishwasher safe
      • 3+Pulse
      • 3 Fixed speed settings
      Blade
      4-star blade
      Speed UI
      Rotary knob

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Metal Wrap & Plastic
      Material blade
      Stainless steel
      Material jar
      Plastic SAN

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

