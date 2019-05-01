2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2157/92
Make perfect frozen smoothies
Crush ice in seconds for delicious frozen drinks and smoothies, thanks to ProBlend5 technology. Practically unbreakable, the Duravita Tritan jar stays transparent and is dishwasher safe.
600 W
ProBlend 5
2L Tritan jar
The blades with ProBlend5 technology enable you to crush ice in seconds for perfect frozen smoothies.
Use mini chopper to chop any soft ingredients like herbs, chili, onion and meats
Strong 600W montor for blending your favorite smoothie.