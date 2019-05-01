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  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies

Discontinued

Viva CollectionBlender

HR2157/92

Make perfect frozen smoothies

Crush ice in seconds for delicious frozen drinks and smoothies, thanks to ProBlend5 technology. Practically unbreakable, the Duravita Tritan jar stays transparent and is dishwasher safe.

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Crush ice 20% faster with ProBlend 5

Make perfect frozen smoothies

  • 600 W

  • ProBlend 5

  • 2L Tritan jar

Crush ice within seconds with ProBlend5

The blades with ProBlend5 technology enable you to crush ice in seconds for perfect frozen smoothies.

Mini chopper for chopping soft ingredients

Use mini chopper to chop any soft ingredients like herbs, chili, onion and meats

Strong 600W motor

Strong 600W montor for blending your favorite smoothie.

Technical Specifications

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