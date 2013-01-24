Home
Viva Collection

Blender

HR2157/92
1 Awards
    -{discount-value}

    Viva Collection Blender

    HR2157/92
    1 Awards

    Make perfect frozen smoothies

    Crush ice in seconds for delicious frozen drinks and smoothies, thanks to ProBlend5 technology. Practically unbreakable, the Duravita Tritan jar stays transparent and is dishwasher safe. See all benefits

      Make perfect frozen smoothies

      Crush ice 20% faster with ProBlend 5

      • 600 W
      • ProBlend 5
      • 2L Tritan jar
      2 year guarantee

      2 year guarantee

      With 2 years world-wide warrantee.

      Crush ice within seconds with ProBlend5

      The blades with ProBlend5 technology enable you to crush ice in seconds for perfect frozen smoothies.

      Mini chopper for chopping soft ingredients

      Use mini chopper to chop any soft ingredients like herbs, chili, onion and meats

      Strong 600W motor

      Strong 600W montor for blending your favorite smoothie.

      Duravita Tritan jar - no smell, no stain

      The Tritan jar is made out of copolyester and practically unbreakable. It does not smell or stain. The ideal environment for your favorite smoothie.

      Adjustable speed setting

      Blend at different speeds with adjustable speed setting.

      All parts are dishwasher safe

      All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        Mini chopper

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Non-slip feet

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        600  W

          Awards

          Discover

