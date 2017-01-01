Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar. The 1.5-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.25 liters.
4 stars stainless steel blade for effective blending and mixing. The newly designed blade will blend and cut soft and hard ingredients and make a perfect smoothies and sauces for you and your family.
Select "blending function" or "pulse function" with just one button
Save space with the handy cord storage system under the housing of the blender.
All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.
Your Philips blender motor is designed to be protected from overheating and over-current conditions during use
Philips offers a full 2 years guarantee for this product to ensure you have long lifetime product to use every day.
Strong 450 W motor for fine blending. From morning smoothies, to sauces and ice crushing was never easier
1 Speed for powerful blending and pulse for ice crushing.
New handle with thumb grip position to hold and carry the jar easily.
